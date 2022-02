Credit unions (CUs) continue to attract members based on their community involvement, cost-effectiveness and helpful staff, but current and potential members are also looking for digital banking tools and innovative financial products. In response to that growing expectation, 14% of CUs in a PYMNTS study reported that beating their competitors to market with digital banking products is a priority. The study found that CUs are focused on innovations in loyalty and rewards, customized product offerings, security and authentication and planning and budgeting tools.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO