Escalation clauses in client contracts will shield EPD from inflationary pressures. The recent surge in inflation to a rate of 7.5% has put Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in a very advantageous position. That’s because most of its debt is locked-in for long periods at a rate of 4.4% and the firm has the ability to pass on inflationary price increases to customers through the inflation escalation clauses in most of its contracts. The surge in energy prices also means that EPD’s customers can pay the increased prices without straining their finances.

