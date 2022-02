Toasted Coffee + Kitchen plans to open at 7401 Lone Star Drive, Ste. B100, in The Shops at Legacy development in Plano. The eatery and bar offers all-day breakfast, specialty sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts as well as locally roasted coffees, teas, craft beer, wine, cocktails and more. An opening date for the new Plano location has not yet been announced. The eatery has other locations in Dallas and Fort Worth. 682-703-5000. https://toasted.coffee.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO