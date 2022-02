A water company sent more than 400 identical letters to a customer who questioned the impact of the blunder on the environment.Ella Tweed, a 24-year-old from Warwickshire, said she saw hundreds of envelopes piled on her doormat when she returned home from work one day. She found them bundled together with elastic bands and decided to spread them across the floor of her flat in Rugby.After opening a few, she realised they were all offering her a new water meter.“I didn’t have the patience to open the other 400-odd,” the body piercer said. “God knows how many trees this...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 DAYS AGO