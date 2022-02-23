ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Aonatsu Line -Blue, Summertime Blue.-

Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Aonatsu Line...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Best makeup for blue eyes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Blue eyes can range from crystal, light blue, to gray-blue to dark with hints of green and hazel. They can be cooler-shaded or warm. Despite the range of shades, a few rules of thumb apply for making your baby blues really stand out: complement your shade and don’t be afraid to experiment with color. If you’re looking for high-quality, blue-eye-friendly makeup, the Natasha Denona Mini Gold Eyeshadow Palette is the top choice.
MAKEUP
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summertime Blue
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 2/25/22: Carly Gets a Shock!

Port Charles is buzzing with drama in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Sam and Dante get closer, Liz shares her fears with Finn, Drew has a plan, Alexis takes charge, Harmony has a confession to make to Willow, Sonny shares his feelings with Nina, and Carly gets an unwelcome surprise!. Now...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Man photoshops a lottery check into his Tinder profile to get more matches: ‘That’s depressingly revealing’

A man photoshopped a lottery check worth $349 million into one of his Tinder photos in a bid to get more likes. In a TikTok video posted on 26 January by Paper Gurus, @papergurus, an academic writing resource for students, a man named Hieu Thai showed his Tinder profile and how he “couldn’t get any matches.” According to the photo he shared, he had zero.In order to connect with more people, Thai decided to take a photo of a large Iowa Lottery Powerball check for $349 million. He edited out the original winner’s name and put his name on it...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy