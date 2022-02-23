Aonatsu Line -Blue, Summertime Blue.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Blue eyes can range from crystal, light blue, to gray-blue to dark with hints of green and hazel. They can be cooler-shaded or warm. Despite the range of shades, a few rules of thumb apply for making your baby blues really stand out: complement your shade and don’t be afraid to experiment with color. If you’re looking for high-quality, blue-eye-friendly makeup, the Natasha Denona Mini Gold Eyeshadow Palette is the top choice.
