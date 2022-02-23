ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the Top, Mammoth!

 3 days ago

KPBS

NOVA: Great Mammoth Mystery

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Sir David Attenborough drops in for tea at the modest suburban home of Neville and Sally Hollingworth, both amateur fossil hunters in southern England. He’s there to look at some of the unusual objects that decorate their living room, including giant tusks and massive molars that belonged to extinct mammoths and a hand-axe shaped by Neanderthals. Neville and Sally spotted these remains lying in a nearby gravel quarry, which led a team of paleontologists and archaeologists to undertake a major excavation. They soon discovered that the site preserved exceptional traces of the extinct beasts and the humans that populated Britain over 200,000 years ago, during the Ice Age.
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rush Announce Mammoth ‘Moving Pictures’ Deluxe Reissue

Rush have announced several expanded editions of their landmark 1981 album Moving Pictures as part of their ongoing reissue campaign. The album will be available in six different physical and digital configurations, all of which are available for preorder now at the band’s website and hit shelves on April 15. You can see the deluxe track listing below.
Classic Rock Q107

Watch Mammoth WVH’s Video for New Single ‘Epiphany’

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH released a video for the new single “Epiphany,” which is made up of footage recorded on tour. The track appears on the group’s self-titled debut album, released last year, which was recorded completely by Van Halen himself. The video can be seen below.
Columbia Daily Tribune

Storytime: Winter’s show

I listened to the weather alerts and hurried to the grocery store, just like everyone else. The shelves were bare so I barely found cookies, Little Debbie and vanilla ice cream, which caused me a moment of panic. I also picked up marshmallows and Rice Krispies and a jar of fudge topping. ...
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
The Independent

Man photoshops a lottery check into his Tinder profile to get more matches: ‘That’s depressingly revealing’

A man photoshopped a lottery check worth $349 million into one of his Tinder photos in a bid to get more likes. In a TikTok video posted on 26 January by Paper Gurus, @papergurus, an academic writing resource for students, a man named Hieu Thai showed his Tinder profile and how he “couldn’t get any matches.” According to the photo he shared, he had zero.In order to connect with more people, Thai decided to take a photo of a large Iowa Lottery Powerball check for $349 million. He edited out the original winner’s name and put his name on it...
