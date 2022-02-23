ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Missouri Republican Party Blocks ‘Hitler Was Right’ Candidate Steve West

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
 3 days ago
The Missouri Republican Party does not want conservative radio host Steve West to represent them in an upcoming state representative election over his “abhorrent ideas” including support for Adolf...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia Senate Dems block Republican election bills

(The Center Square) – Republican-backed House-passed bills that would have reinstated several Virginia election rules were defeated in a Senate committee controlled by Democratic lawmakers. Some of the bills would have reversed pandemic-era voting reforms that loosened the rules surrounding elections. The proposals included mandatory voter identification, limited early...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
State
Missouri State
Person
Adolf Hitler
#Republicans#Election#Democrats#Gop
Fox News

Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggests Donald Trump, Republicans enabling Putin aggression during MSNBC interview

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggested during a Friday MSNBC interview that former President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party were responsible for enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin in his aggression against Ukraine. Appearing on "Morning Joe," Clinton accused Trump of "giving aid and comfort" to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

A Missouri Senate Candidate Is Attacking a Trans Swimmer in Pennsylvania

A congresswoman running for U.S. Senate released an ad this week attacking University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, in a transparent attempt to capitalize on the growing conservative fixation on Thomas and other transgender girls and women in sports. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a six-term congresswoman from Missouri, released a 30-second...
MISSOURI STATE
Tulsi Gabbard to Headline Right-Wing Conference

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, will speak at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, the event’s organizer announced on Monday. According to the Washington Examiner, the 2020 presidential primary candidate will headline the event’s annual Ronald Reagan Dinner, which will be keynoted by right-wing radio host Glenn Beck. While it may seem unusual for a Democratic politician to headline such an event, Gabbard has long cultivated a conservative following by repeatedly railing against the Biden administration and elements of her own party’s agenda, particularly on foreign policy and culture-war matters.
ORLANDO, FL
