Florida Blue Alert: Man suspected of shooting Taylor County deputy shot, killled

Jacksonville, Fl — 2:23 p.m. 2/23/2022 update:

Gregory Miedema, the man at the center of a Florida Blue Alert, was killed by a homeowner who said he broke into his home Wednesday morning.

The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post it was assisting the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation into the Tuesday night shooting of Taylor County deputy Troy Andersen.

Dixie County deputies said they continued to assist Taylor County deputies on Wednesday morning when a homeowner reported that he shot a man who broke into his home near Tennille, Florida.

The homeowner told deputies he exchanged gunfire with the man, who was later identified as Miedema.

Miedema was dead when deputies got to the house, according to DCSO.

Deputies found Miedema’s car as well as “several firearms strategically placed in what appeared to be an ambush setup,” DCSO said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Anderson was taken to Shands Hospital and is being treated for wounds to his jaw, neck and hand.

9:34 a.m. 2/23/2022 update:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement tweeted at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday that the alert for Gregory Miedema, 33, had been canceled. No other details have been released.

FDLE issued the alert late Tuesday night after officials said a Taylor County sheriff’s deputy had been shot.

Original Story from 4:15 a.m. 2/23/2022:

A Florida Blue Alert has been issued for the man who is accused of shooting a deputy from Taylor County, near the Big Bend.

You probably got the alert from FDLE on your phone around 11:30 pm. Gregory Miedema was last seen about 25 miles south of Perry.

According to FHP, the deputy was life-flighted to a hospital with life threatening injuries. In its alert, FDLE warns to not approach Miedema if you see him.

Miedema was last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top and may be traveling in a 2000, gold Chrysler Sebring with Florida tag Y78TKU. The car has a dark-colored convertible top.

You’re urged to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 850-584-2429 or 911 if you have any information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Miedema.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a Blue Alert is a request for assistance from the public following the disappearance, assault, or death of a law enforcement officer.

