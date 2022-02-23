P2000 - not indentify the different disk - all disk (12 disk) have the same bay 0

Manipulation of micro/nano particles has been well studied and demonstrated by optical, electromagnetic, and acoustic approaches, or their combinations. Manipulation of internal structure of droplet/particle is rarely explored and remains challenging due to its complicated nature. Here we demonstrated the manipulation of internal structure of disk-in-sphere endoskeletal droplets using acoustic wave. We developed a model to investigate the physical mechanisms behind this interesting phenomenon. Theoretical analysis of the acoustic interactions indicated that these assembly dynamics arise from a balance of the primary and secondary radiation forces. Additionally, the disk orientation was found to change with acoustic driving frequency, which allowed on-demand, reversible adjustment of the disk orientations with respect to the substrate. This dynamic behavior leads to unique reversible arrangements of the endoskeletal droplets and their internal architecture, which may provide an avenue for directed assembly of novel hierarchical colloidal architectures and intracellular organelles or intra-organoid structures.

