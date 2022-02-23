Man dies after being stabbed on Reed Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Hampton after a man was fatally stabbed early Wednesday.

Dispatch was notified just after 1 a.m. for the stabbing in the 400 block of Reed Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 36-year-old male who was pronounced deceased on scene. An adult female was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, but it is unclear whether she was stabbed.

Police learned on scene that the man was stabbed during an altercation in the residence. No other details were made available by officials.

