Facebook’s labelling of climate misinformation has fallen far short of its commitments in this area, according to new research, with activists accusing it of “polluting the information ecosystem”.A study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that the social media giant failed to add warning labels to just over half of the posts from the top 10 publishers of climate change denial articles.The CCDH said the 184 articles analysed had all been published since May 2021, when Facebook announced that it would begin attaching information labels to posts about climate change that direct users to its climate science...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO