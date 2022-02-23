ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Trout season kicks off Tuesday, March 1

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLO7D_0eMU2wmA00
TROUT SEASON OPENER ON HICKORY CREEK AT NEOSHO. UNKNOWN LITTLE BOY FISHING WITH HIS DAD GIVES THE TROUT A GOOD LUCK KISS/COURTESY SHANNON BECKHAM, MARCH 1, 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPxsY_0eMU2wmA00
Bennett Spring State Park 12 miles west of Lebanon on Highway 64.

NEOSHO, Mo. — Tuesday, March 1, is the opening of Missouri trout ‘catch-and-keep’ season.

The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkSq7_0eMU2wmA00
Roaring River Hatchery, constructed in 1910, is one of the oldest trout hatcheries in the state. Operated by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the hatchery is located in Roaring River State Park, seven miles south of Cassville, on Highway 112.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) operates trout hatcheries at all four parks and stocks rainbow trout daily throughout the season.

👉🏽 HICKORY CREEK AT NEOSHO: If you want to fish closer to home, just downstream from the historic Neosho Fish Hatchery is Morse Park. They will be stocking Hickory Creek with rainbow trout for the opener on Tuesday at Morse Park.

The area of Morse Park is a related conservation area along Hickory Creek through an agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the city of Neosho. The area is owned and maintained by the City of Neosho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhDdt_0eMU2wmA00
HICKORY CREEK IN MORSE PARK, NEOSHO, MO/PHOTO SHANNON BECKHAM MARCH 1, 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUEbT_0eMU2wmA00
UNKNOWN ANGLERS ON HICKORY CREEK IN MORSE PARK, NEOSHO, MO/PHOTO SHANNON BECKHAM MARCH 1, 2020.

Trout anglers need a daily trout tag to fish in Missouri’s trout parks.

👉🏽 For more information on the four trout parks from MDC online.

👉🏽 MDC encourages trout anglers to buy their fishing permits ahead of time from numerous vendors around the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OnZ0_0eMU2wmA00
Montauk Fish Hatchery/Trout Park is inside Montauk State Park, southeast of Licking. From Highway 137, take Route VV east 10 miles to Highway 119, then turn right, and watch for signs to the area.

You can also download MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

MODOT crews work to keep roads safe

JOPLIN, Mo. — The wintry precipitation has largely moved on, but Four-State drivers should still remain cautious when hitting the road. Road crews in Missouri are working to keep drivers safe, but there are some things to keep in mind. This storm brought sleet and freezing rain. With temperatures...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Pittsburg moves toward a tech future, Joplin schools choose virtual or closed status, and covid numbers drop at Freeman hospital

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg organizations and companies are working to move toward the city’s tech future. The Kansas Board of Regents recently approved a new computer science major for Pitt State. On Wednesday, the college, along with Limelight Marketing, kicked off a new monthly meeting of computer programmers called SEK Dev Connect. PITTSBURG, Kan.- Science was the focus of a...
PITTSBURG, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neosho, MO
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
City
Neosho, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Afternoon roads are getting tricky across portions of the area

The first wave of our storm system has brought in a good band of sleet and snow across a good portion of the area late this morning. That has quickly led to tricky roads as we get into our Wednesday afternoon. Looking into roads in Missouri, we’ve had a number of major roads partly covered or covered around the noon hour. From Jasper and Lawrence counties southward, I-49, I-44, MO 171, 96, 43, 39, 37, 175, 86 and other roads are getting covered with mainly sleet and a little bit of snow.
JASPER, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Osage Nation release renderings of proposed Lake of the Ozarks casino

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Officials with Osage Casinos have released renderings and more details of a planned new property in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. The new property is part of a new entertainment district in Missouri announced last fall by the Osage Nation. The project is expected to be completed in multiple phases with an estimated $60 million investment in the region, bringing new jobs, tourism and revenue for the Lake of the Ozarks community.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Trout#Fish Stocking#Smartphone App#Mdc#Mo Hunting#Mo Fishing
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fire at motel on South Rangeline in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a room on fire at the best Western Oasis, 3508 S. Rangeline. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and Newton Co Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire were requested as mutual aid. Room 149 located on the north side of the building. Flames and smoke were visible on Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Troopers honored for McDonald County water rescues

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Rep Dirk Deaton states in a release of information he had the privilege of honoring two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers who are heroes to his district. Sgt Corky Burr and Cpl Kotter Kasischke of Troop D are being recognized for the heroic rescue of four people in two separate incidents from flash flooding...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Winter weather in Southeast Kansas causes dangerous driving conditions

ALLEN & LABETTE COUNTY, Kan.–Road conditions in Southeast Kansas weren’t great for anyone out on the roads. And they got worse the more you headed north. Charles Morse, Emergency Management Director for Labette County says they did see a few accidents relating to this weather. “We had  two-car, non injury accidents out the town here… we have a semi jackknife...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Police introduce their new K-9 unit

NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada Missouri Police Department introduce their new K9 and thank those in the community who assisted with financial support. “His name is Edo and he is a 24 month old Belgian Malinois from Poland. Edo’s handler will be Sergeant Bradly Keithly.” — NEVADA PD.
NEVADA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Columbus schools launch a state redesign project, and changes to Joplin’s transportation services

COLUMBUS, Kan. Columbus High School is now one of nine Kansas Schools approved to launch a state redesign project. The Columbus School District joined the Kansas CAN, School Redesign Project in 2019. It’s aimed at helping school’s ensure the success of their high school graduates. The school’s counselor, Nicki Strickland, says it’s already been beneficial for student’s futures. The main goal of the program is to help students explore their interests, in addition to core classes they may take. Watch the full story here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
829
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy