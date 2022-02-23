Trout season kicks off Tuesday, March 1

TROUT SEASON OPENER ON HICKORY CREEK AT NEOSHO. UNKNOWN LITTLE BOY FISHING WITH HIS DAD GIVES THE TROUT A GOOD LUCK KISS/COURTESY SHANNON BECKHAM, MARCH 1, 2020.

Bennett Spring State Park 12 miles west of Lebanon on Highway 64.

NEOSHO, Mo. — Tuesday, March 1, is the opening of Missouri trout ‘catch-and-keep’ season.

The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

Roaring River Hatchery, constructed in 1910, is one of the oldest trout hatcheries in the state. Operated by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the hatchery is located in Roaring River State Park, seven miles south of Cassville, on Highway 112.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) operates trout hatcheries at all four parks and stocks rainbow trout daily throughout the season.

👉🏽 HICKORY CREEK AT NEOSHO: If you want to fish closer to home, just downstream from the historic Neosho Fish Hatchery is Morse Park. They will be stocking Hickory Creek with rainbow trout for the opener on Tuesday at Morse Park.

The area of Morse Park is a related conservation area along Hickory Creek through an agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the city of Neosho. The area is owned and maintained by the City of Neosho.

HICKORY CREEK IN MORSE PARK, NEOSHO, MO/PHOTO SHANNON BECKHAM MARCH 1, 2020.

UNKNOWN ANGLERS ON HICKORY CREEK IN MORSE PARK, NEOSHO, MO/PHOTO SHANNON BECKHAM MARCH 1, 2020.

Trout anglers need a daily trout tag to fish in Missouri’s trout parks.

👉🏽 For more information on the four trout parks from MDC online.

👉🏽 MDC encourages trout anglers to buy their fishing permits ahead of time from numerous vendors around the state.

Montauk Fish Hatchery/Trout Park is inside Montauk State Park, southeast of Licking. From Highway 137, take Route VV east 10 miles to Highway 119, then turn right, and watch for signs to the area.

You can also download MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through