ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mark Diacono’s pad thai recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEpbt_0eMU2TND00

“The secret to making the perfect pad thai comes from prepping all the ingredients beforehand and ensuring you balance the hot and sour elements of the dish well,” says Mark Diacono, author of Ferment.

“Why not add a dollop of kimchi to liven the dish up even more?”

Pad thai recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

For the kimchi (fills 1 litre jar and takes minimum five days to ferment):90g fine sea salt2 Chinese cabbages, about 1kg, shredded2 garlic cloves, finely chopped5cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped2tbsp Korean chilli flakes2tsp fish sauce2 carrots, grated5 spring onions, thinly sliced

For the pad thai:200g flat rice noodles (dried weight), or use 600g ready-cooked flat rice noodles1tbsp tamarind paste3tbsp fish sauce1tsp sugar1–2tsp chilli flakes (or use fresh chilli)2tbsp vegetable oil, plus extra for the noodles300g diced chicken or tofu or prawns1 onion, thinly sliced2 garlic cloves, finely chopped2 eggs, lightly beaten40g cashews or peanuts, roughly choppedBunch of spring onions, thinly sliced150g kimchi200g beansprouts

To serve:Small bunch of mint, leaves roughly choppedSmall bunch of basil (ideally Thai basil, but not essential), leaves roughly choppedMore fish sauce, to tasteMore chilli flakes or chilli sauce, to taste1 lime, cut into wedges

Method:

1. For the kimchi: In a large bowl, rub the salt thoroughly through the cabbage, and allow it to soften and form a little brine for an hour or so. In a small cup, make a paste by combining the garlic, ginger, chilli flakes and fish sauce. Using a colander, drain the cabbage so that you retain some of the brine in a bowl. Combine the carrots and spring onions with the cabbage, and stir through the hot fishy sauce. Add a little brine if you need to loosen the mix. Spoon the kimchi into a jar, pressing down well to exclude air bubbles. Use a freezer bag part-filled with water to keep the vegetables submerged and seal the jar. Allow the kimchi to ferment for five days at room temperature. The kimchi should have a pleasingly sour taste. Leave to ferment in the fridge for a few days (or weeks) if you prefer it sourer.

3. For the pad thai: If using dried noodles, cook them according to the packet instructions, then drain and toss in a few drops of oil so they don’t glue together.

4. Make the sauce by combining the tamarind, fish sauce and sugar in a small pan; bring to the boil to dissolve the sugar. Add the chilli flakes or fresh chilli to taste and put to one side.

5. In a large pan, ideally a wok, heat the vegetable oil over a high heat. Add the chicken (or prawns/tofu) and the onion and stir-fry for eight minutes, until coloured and just about cooked through. Add the garlic and beaten egg to the pan for the final two minutes of stir-frying time.

6. Add the noodles and stir-fry for a further three minutes, making sure that the chicken is cooked through. Add half the nuts, the spring onions, kimchi and beansprouts and fry for a minute to combine.

7. Stir through the sauce and cook for a minute longer before removing from the heat.

8. To serve, sprinkle with the remaining nuts and all the herbs. Add a splash more fish sauce/chilli if you fancy and serve with the lime wedges. Add a dash of kimchi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOzEo_0eMU2TND00
Ferment by Mark Diacono (Quadrille/PA)

Ferment by Mark Diacono is published by Quadrille, priced £12.99. Photography by Mark Diacono. Available March 3.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia vetoes UN resolution to end Ukraine invasion

Russia has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution telling Moscow to stop attacking Ukraine and withdraw all troops immediately. The veto was expected, but the United States and its supporters argued that the effort would highlight Moscow’s international isolation. The 11-1 vote — with China, India and the United...
POLITICS
newschain

Put off by the idea of fermented food and drink? Mark Diacono wants to change your mind

On face value, fermented food doesn’t sound all that appealing – after all, you’re essentially leaving things to ‘go off’ before they’re ready to eat. While food writer Mark Diacono has now embraced a love of all things fermented, he wasn’t always this way. “Like most sane people, I always had a healthy disregard for anything fermented, and the chances of it possibly making me ill,” he says.
FOOD & DRINKS
newschain

Nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled Russian invasion, says UN

The UN refugee agency has said nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries amid the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught, including an attempt to take the capital Kyiv. “Almost...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Sauce#Pad Thai#Photography#Sugar#Food Drink#Ferment#Chinese#Chopped2tbsp Korean#Paste3tbsp
thecountrycook.net

Lemon Chicken Pasta

Done in under 30 minutes, this Lemon Chicken Pasta is a quick and easy dinner recipe that is full of delicious but simple flavors. I love lemon in all things, not just desserts. I love being able to use it in savory dishes as well. Lemon, if used correctly, can really brighten up flavors. This Lemon Chicken Pasta is just one of them. This is such a simple recipe and is done in no time but it will taste like it took you so much effort to make. Serving this as a family meal or at a dinner party will really have everyone's taste buds going. With easy to find ingredients, this Lemon Chicken Pasta recipe will become one of your favorite fast-fix meals!
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

75+ of the best Easter recipes

It's time to get your Easter recipes ready. Easter dinner is one of the highlights of the year and with Easter Sunday on 17 April in 2022 there's not long to wait!. Whatever you are planning on preparing, whether it's a leg of lamb or a spot of Easter baking, from Easter cake ideas or Easter biscuits, we have all the Easter recipes you'll need.
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

recipes

Artichokes are one of the most interested yet intimidating vegetables in the produce aisle. Although they are delicious and packed with nutrients often people steer away from artichokes because they are unsure exactly how to eat them (besides once they are already in a dip) or how to cook them. However, once you understand the anatomy and how easy they are to prepare, artichokes will soon become one of your new favorite delicacies.
RECIPES
WECT

Valentine’s Day Recipe: Cookie Brownies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you may be looking for the perfect recipe to make with the family. Jeremy Jan, a baker from France, shares the perfect recipe with us. “It’s the perfect thing to do with kids,” said Jan. “They’ll love it.”...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

Taste of Home’s 25 Most-Saved Recipes

Browse this list of our most-saved recipes for the meals and treats that our readers have on repeat. Out of the nearly 60,000 recipes on the Taste of Home website, these are the dishes that our readers save the most often to their Recipe Box, so they can come back to them again and again. If you don’t have your own Recipe Box, click the button below to create an account and get started. Happy saving!
RECIPES
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Igor’s Lean Kofta with Hemp Recipe

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Beef and Turkey Middle Eastern Meatballs with Hemp Hearts, Aromatics, Warm Spices & Soft Green Herbs. DAIRY-FREE/KETO/GLUTEN-FREE/LOW-CARB/PALEO/SOY-FREE. Total Time: 20 minutes. Prep Time: 5 minutes. Baking Time: 15 minutes. Makes: 30 meatballs.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Breakfast Boats

NEW ORLEANS — Breakfast Boats. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut and pull out the middle of all 4 sourdough baguettes, leaving ½ inch of bread in the bottom and on the sides. Set baguettes aside. Prepare sausage according to package directions. Cut links into bite-size pieces and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pioneer Press

Bothered by the word ‘moist’? In these recipes, it’s a good thing.

Want to make people uncomfortable? Just say something is “moist.”. Studies show that many people don’t like the word, in large part because of its association with sweat and other types of moisture we’d rather not talk about. Yet when it comes to cooking, moist is a...
RECIPES
MindBodyGreen

A Pomegranate Spritz Cocktail Recipe For Valentine's Day

Alas, we're at the tail end of pomegranate season. But given the fruit's vibrant red-magenta pigment, wouldn't you say that Valentine's Day is the perfect send-off? We'd like to think so, which is why making a round of these pomegranate-juice-spiked spritzers is in order (and for those who drink: making them spiked with alcohol, too).
FOOD & DRINKS
KHOU

Mia's Gradney's Crawfish Étouffée Recipe

HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes. 12 oz bag of frozen cooked crawfish tails (available at HEB) 6 tablespoons of butter. Holy Trinity: 1 diced yellow onion, 1 diced green bell pepper, 3 diced...
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

The GH team's all time favourite fragrances for women

Fragrance is so powerful and so personal, finding a perfume you love can help capture your feelings, inspire you, lift your mood, or simply make you feel your very best. But with so many options out there it can be overwhelming and we often fall back to the ones we know and feel comfortable with.
SKIN CARE
The Infatuation

Anajak Thai

Note: Anajak is currently offering their a la carte menu only. We're checking back to see when the omakase experience and Taco Tuesday return. The most common question we get asked about Anajak is when to go. And rightfully so–a lot goes on at this Sherman Oaks Thai spot. There's a regular dinner menu that runs nightly from Wednesday through Sunday, Taco Tuesday on Tuesdays, and a 14-course outdoor omakase every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night for those lucky enough to snag a reservation. But our answer is always the same: Go as soon as you can.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy