Summit, NJ

A brain tumor vaccine? NJ hospital one of three in US chosen for landmark clinical trial

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
 3 days ago
Overlook Medical Center in Summit has been selected as one of only three health care providers in the United States to participate in a clinical trial to test what is being referred to as a possible "brain tumor vaccine."

Patients are being enrolled there in a landmark “SURVIVE” Phase 2b trial, sponsored by MimiVax LLC, which will allow doctors at Overlook to treat patients newly diagnosed with glioblastomas with SurVaxM, a new vaccine that targets survivin, a protein found in 95% of glioblastomas and many other cancers.

Dr. Robert Aiken, a neuro-oncologist and the lead researcher for the trial at Overlook, described glioblastoma as a debilitating condition with an average survivability of about 16 months.

“I think it represents the possibility of a true advance for this uniformly fatal disorder,” said Aiken, also co-director of Overlook’s Gerald J. Glasser Brain Tumor Center. “The prospect of surviving for more years, while maintaining function, would be an incredible gift for patients.”

The vaccine is given to patients once they complete the typical post-surgical treatment of radiation and chemotherapy, which lasts up to eight weeks after surgery to remove the tumor. The vaccine is given every two weeks over a six-week period and then every two months over a 24-month period.

“It is a directed therapy to the tumor. This is an ideal target,” Aiken said.

The Glasser center at Overlook serves as the flagship of the neuroscience program for the Atlantic Health System, which includes Morristown Medical Center.

"MimiVax is excited to be partnering with a world-class health care system like Atlantic Health System to join our mission to disrupt cancer,” said MimiVax CEO Michael J. Ciesielski.

While vaccines are typically thought of as ways to prevent diseases, some vaccines can also be used in a therapeutic way as an immunostimulant.

Because survivin is present in most cancers, including multiple myeloma, melanoma, ovarian, renal, lymphoma, prostate and breast cancers, MimiVax said, SurVaxM could have broad applicability to many other types of cancer in the future.

SurVaxM demonstrated safety and tolerability in a Phase 1 study in patients with recurrent or progressive malignant glioma as well as a Phase 2a study of newly diagnosed glioblastoma. That led the way for MimiVax to obtain authorization from the FDA to begin this Phase 2b stage.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven

