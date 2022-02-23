UT-Knoxville draws $10M pledge for engineering scholarship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has drawn a pledged donation of $10 million to support an engineering scholarship.

The state’s flagship campus says the gift from Dwight Hutchins of the information technology company Accenture will support the Fred D. Brown Jr. Minority Engineering Scholarship.

Hutchins is stationed in Singapore as the Asia Pacific managing director of strategy consulting practice for products for Accenture. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from UT-Knoxville in 1986.

Hutchins was a member of the scholarship program that supports engineering students from historically underrepresented populations. He went on to earn an MBA from Northwestern University and a master’s in public administration from Harvard University.