ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

West Virginia man convicted of manslaughter in child’s death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been convicted in the death of his young daughter.

A Jackson County jury found Jeffrey Hoskins of Ripley guilty Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse by a parent causing death and strangulation, news outlets reported.

Hoskins could face a year on the manslaughter charge, one to five years for strangulation and 15 years to life for the abuse count. No sentencing date has been set.

Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday morning. Prosecutors were seeking a conviction on a first-degree murder charge, but defense lawyer Mark Plants argued Hoskins was guilty only of involuntary manslaughter.

Hoskins was indicted in January 2020 after the girl died, more than a year after she was hospitalized for her injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: Body believed to be suspect in officer shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — A body found in the Verde River is believed to be a suspect in the shooting of an officer, said police in central Arizona. The body has not yet been formally identified but personal items show the man may be Valentin Rodriguez, 39, said the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department in a Friday statement.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

773K+
Followers
395K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy