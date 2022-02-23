ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man charged in fatal shooting outside Memphis tire shop

The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with fatally shooting a customer outside a tire shop, prosecutors said.

Jerome Jamison, 28, has been indicted on a first-degree charge in the Oct. 3 shooting of Milton Davidson outside Brothers Tire Service and Towing in Memphis, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said.

Investigators said Jamison frequently visited the business in southeast Memphis. Jamison began arguing with Davidson and then began firing an assault-style rifle at him, authorities said.

Jamison then pulled a handgun from Davidson’s waistband and shot him several more times while Davidson, 34, was on the ground, authorities said. Jamison was arrested two days later.

Jamison is being held in jail without bond. Online court records do not show if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges.

