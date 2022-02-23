ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No parking restrictions in Albany, February 23

By Michael O'Brien
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The upcoming emergency no parking restrictions from Thursday, February 24 to Saturday, February 26 are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Thursday, February 24

  • On Thursday, February 24th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street form Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for buses.
  • On Thursday, February 24th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Arch Street near Clinton Street for a delivery at the Capital City Rescue Mission.
Friday, February 25

  • Beginning on Friday, February 25th at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, February 27th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Elk Street just west of Hawk Street for event vehicles.
Saturday, February 26

  • On Saturday, February 26th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 407 State Street for a move.
  • On Saturday, February 26th from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Elm Street near 212 Elm Street for a move.
Catskill Police issues no parking notice

The Catskill Police Department announced late Friday night snow removal will be taking place at the municipal parking lots located on Main Street at Willard Alley and Wilson Court. The lots will be closed on Monday, February 28 from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Albany to deliver COVID-19 at-home test kits

The City of Albany has announced the delivery of COVID-19 at-home test kits to city residents. Officials said the Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations (CANA) will assist the city in delivering the antigen rapid test kits directly to people's doorsteps.
Update on PFOAs found in Poestenkill

The Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) continue to work with the Rensselaer County Department of Health (RCDOH) to share its progress on its ongoing Investigation of potential sources of PFAS/PFOAs detected in the Town Poestenkill. RCDOH oversees the sampling of private wells in the area to provide an alternate water source if levels are detected above public drinking water standards.
Half of New York renters pay too much rent

Renters looking for a place to call home in the Capital District, or anywhere else in New York, may have noticed the price of rent is going up. Financial experts suggest people spend 30% of their gross income on rent, but in New York that may be next to impossible.
