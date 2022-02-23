No parking restrictions in Albany, February 23
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The upcoming emergency no parking restrictions from Thursday, February 24 to Saturday, February 26 are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.Albany to hold event on the health of Black Americans
Thursday, February 24
- On Thursday, February 24th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street form Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for buses.
- On Thursday, February 24th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Arch Street near Clinton Street for a delivery at the Capital City Rescue Mission.
Friday, February 25
- Beginning on Friday, February 25th at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, February 27th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Elk Street just west of Hawk Street for event vehicles.
Saturday, February 26
- On Saturday, February 26th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 407 State Street for a move.
- On Saturday, February 26th from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Elm Street near 212 Elm Street for a move.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0