Why Stop At 'Cyberpunk?' Elon Musk Says Tesla Working On Making All Steam Games Available In Its EVs

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 3 days ago
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that the automaker is working on making Steam games available on Tesla’s vehicles.

What Happened: Musk’s comments came in response to queries on Twitter where users asked when the new Model S and Model X version of Cyberpunk would be made available.

Musk also praised "Cyberpunk77," a role-playing game set in a fictional megalopolis.

Why It Matters: Last year, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NYSE: AMD) confirmed the presence of updated infotainment systems in Model S and Model X vehicles.

Earlier in 2021, Musk had said that the new infotainment systems in the two vehicles would allow users to play Cyberpunk 2077. The game requires a powerful system to run.

Notably, Cyberpunk 2077 is available on the Steam platform along with other popular titles such as “Half-Life,” “Counter Strike: Global Offensive,” and “Dota 2.”

Price Action: Tesla shares rose 1.15% higher to $831 in the after-hours trading on Tuesday. The shares ended the regular session 4.1% lower at $821.53.

