Animals

Why Dog Experts Worry About Channing Tatum's New Movie With a Belgian Malinois

By Kait Hanson
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanning Tatum's newest movie, "Dog," may induce swooning over the human-animal bond, but some experts worry it could lead to more abandoned Belgian Malinois, the dog breed featured in the movie. In the film, Tatum plays U.S. Army Ranger Jackson Briggs, who is taking Lulu, a dog who served...

