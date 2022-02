A North Carolina private equity firm has picked a Tampa financial tech startup for one of the first investments from a fund recently capped at $850 million. Engage Fi, which develops and provides financial services for banks and credit unions, did not disclose the amount of money invested by Charlotte’s Falfurrias Capital Partners. Co-founder and CEO Jenn Addabbo declined to say how much of a stake in Engage Fi Falfurrias now owns, though the investment did result in the firm adding three directors to round out the company’s five-person board.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO