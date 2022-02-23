ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tempur Sealy International: This Doesn't Make Sense

By Daniel Jones
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

February 22nd of 2022 proved to be a difficult day for shareholders in Tempur Sealy International (TPX). After the mattress manufacturer reported financial results that missed analysts’ expectations on both the top and bottom lines, shares of the business cratered, closing down for the day by 19.4%. Based on these results,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.8% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Joint Corp. stock falls 18% after missing on Q4 bottom line

Stock of The Joint Corp. (JYNT -17.9%), which owns, operates, and manages chiropractic clinics, has fallen today after reporting Q4 2021 results after the bell Thursday that missed on the bottom line. The 2022 consensus revenue estimate of $103.6M is within the range of $102M-$106M that management provided on Thursday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Z Boy Incorporated#Operating Cash Flow#Tpx#Ebitda
Seeking Alpha

Zomedica gains as new acquisition drives Q4 topline growth

The shares of Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) have surged ~23% in the post-market Friday after the micro-cap animal health company reported more than $4M revenue for the final quarter and full-year 2021. However, its quarterly revenue and earnings have fallen short of market expectations. While the company recorded no revenue in corresponding...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Amedisys extends gains as BMO Capital Markets upgrades on valuation and outlook

Amedisys (AMED +5.5%) has stretched its post-earnings gains further on Friday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the healthcare services firm on the strength of its 2022 outlook and compelling valuation. Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) reported better-than-anticipated Q4 2021 revenue on Wednesday while its earnings met the market forecasts. However,...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Sypris Solutions: If You Believe Management's FY 2022 Guidance, This Stock Should Double In 2022

Sypris Solutions has a $50 million capitalization and no debt. There are strong tailwinds (end/final demand) in all of its segments. As mostly a small-cap value investor, to say year-to-date 2022 has been eventful would be an understatement. Today, I decided to share a new nano-cap/micro-cap company, Sypris Solutions, Inc., with SA free site readers. This sure looks like a stock/company with a compelling setup for 2022. The company trades a reasonable valuation, has about $5 million of net cash, and has big revenue tailwinds in all of its segments. If you believe management's FY 2022 guidance, then the stock is way too cheap at $2.30 per share (or roughly a $50 million market capitalization). Based on this guidance, I am modeling $0.28 in EPS for FY 2022.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Will Viatris Q4 results bring earnings surprise?

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.34B. Over the last 2 years, VTRS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

NOG Q4 results -- production down, dividend up

NOG (NYSE:NOG) reported Q4 results after the close Thursday, posting in-line results, guiding production down, lifting capex, and boosting the dividend:. Earnings - NOG reported $1.06 in adjusted earnings per share during Q4, versus Wall Street expectations for $1.08; the Company generated ~$71m in free cash flow during the quarter, or ~4.0% of the current market capitalization.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

We Believe Growth Has Bottomed - Nobody Told Zscaler

Zscaler is a beast of a company, growing revenue at 63% per annum while also clocking in 13% unlevered pre-tax free cash flow margins. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Apollo Medical sinks despite upbeat guidance

Despite better-than-expected Q4 2021 financials and favorable 2022 outlook for revenue, Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH -9.9%) is on track to record its biggest intraday loss since December after the medical care service provider failed to indicate EBITDA estimates for the year. On Thursday, the management said that outlook only included...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Is Amazon Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings?

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) released 4th quarter 2021 and 2021 year results on February 3, 2022. The earnings release was mixed at best with the following YTD and 4th quarter items decreasing on an annual basis:. Free cash flow decreased to an outflow of $9.1 billion. Free cash flow less principal...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Old Dominion Freight Line: I Expect Long-Term Outperformance

Old Dominion Freight Line is a very efficient LTL trucking company with the chance to continue rapid market share growth. It's a while ago since I wrote my most recent article covering one of America's largest less-than-truckload ("LTL") carriers. In general, I like to avoid industries that I believe are highly competitive due to low entry barriers for new competition. Yet, in this situation, I believe that a fragmented industry is actually a chance for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL). The company is expanding its market share at a rapid pace as it benefits from a trucker shortage and the fact that it has an edge over (smaller) competitors as it's an increasingly efficient trucking company with rapidly rising EBITDA and free cash flow. Unfortunately (for people on the sidelines), investors and traders pushed the company's stock to more than $350 last year as the bull case became somewhat obvious (the trucking shortages part). Now, the stock is down 20%, which means it's time to assess the situation again as I really want to own this stock in my dividend growth portfolio.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Tronox Holdings: Tackling Debt While Proving Its Worth

The Chemicals Manufacturing industry is poised to continue growth experienced from 2021 well into the year. Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) is a publicly listed mining and chemicals manufacturing company. The company's main output is in titanium-bearing mineral sands and is the world's largest supplier of titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The TiO2 segment mines mineral sand deposits and products, TiO2 and titanium feedstock, which are used to produce primarily paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. The Stamford-based company employs approximately 6,500 people across North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company produces and exports its product and is poised to follow the macroeconomic growth experienced from 2021 onwards.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.60 (-272.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.78M (-96.5% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy