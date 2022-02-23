Higher Leverage – Better Indices & Energies Trading with FBS

Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, February 23. We expect the company’s stock to trade higher post-fourth-quarter results - as its revenues and earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates. The home improvement retailer has invested quickly and heavily to build out its digital capabilities to accommodate its demand surge during the pandemic. In fact, the home improvement retailer is able to maintain its sales momentum as consumers continue to take on more projects. Factors such as an increase in remote working, online school classes, and colder weather should bode well for the company’s continued sales momentum into the fourth quarter as well. Our forecast indicates that Lowe’s valuation is $256 per share, which is almost 15% higher than the current market price. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis on Lowe’s Earnings Preview: What To Expect in Q4? for more details.

