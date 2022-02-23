ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Higher Leverage – Better Indices & Energies Trading with FBS

financemagnates.com
 3 days ago

FBS, an international Forex broker, increases leverage to 1:200 for indices and energies trading. Now FBS clients can trade bigger volumes with small deposits and earn more profit. Why have indices and energies become so popular?. Nowadays, many traders prefer trading indices and energies for several reasons. First, an...

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Knightscope Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) is trading significantly higher Monday morning after the company announced a partnership with Allied Universal to provide autonomous security robots. Knightscope will provide Allied Universal's U.S.-based customers with Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety. Allied Universal...
STOCKS
HackerNoon

The 5 Best Trading Indicators on TradingView

TradingView is one of the most popular charting systems and the best trading indicator platform today. Using a charting tool like TradingView will most likely improve your trading results. Wall Street professionals depend to a large extent on big data, technical analysis, and quantitative knowledge. We have gone through the “*Best Trading Indicators”* on TradingView for you and created a list with the top 5 most popular and greatest trading indicators. The list includes the Squeeze Momentum, Wave Trend and MacD Custom Indicator-Multiple Time Frame.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Energy Transfer's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Energy Transfer ET. And retail traders should know.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indices#Stock#Energies#Index Trading#Fbs#Wti#Leverage#Fr40
Agriculture Online

Wheat markets push higher in volatile trade

Volatility is kicking up a notch as Russia/Ukraine tensions reach a fever pitch and as weather concerns continue in South America and become an increasing issue in the U.S. southern Plains. There is no denying how the grain market would react if and when Russia invades Ukraine. After seeing a...
AGRICULTURE
Forbes

Lowe’s Stock To Trade Higher Post Q4?

Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, February 23. We expect the company’s stock to trade higher post-fourth-quarter results - as its revenues and earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates. The home improvement retailer has invested quickly and heavily to build out its digital capabilities to accommodate its demand surge during the pandemic. In fact, the home improvement retailer is able to maintain its sales momentum as consumers continue to take on more projects. Factors such as an increase in remote working, online school classes, and colder weather should bode well for the company’s continued sales momentum into the fourth quarter as well. Our forecast indicates that Lowe’s valuation is $256 per share, which is almost 15% higher than the current market price. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis on Lowe’s Earnings Preview: What To Expect in Q4? for more details.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Mizuho raises Murphy to buy - leverage to higher oil prices

Mizuho upgraded Murphy (NYSE:MUR) to buy this morning, after the shares lagged peers following mixed earnings results released January 27th. With peak capex in 2022, cash flow inflects in 2023+, and at strip pricing the Company has one of the highest payout capacities in the sector, trailing only Occidental (NYSE:OXY) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), according to Mizuho.
STOCKS
charlottenews.net

Bitwells Launched 100% Deposit Bonus and 100x Leverage on Crypto Trading

Bitwells, a popular cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, has launched a 100% deposit bonus activity for every user. Meanwhile, the exchange provides a 100x leveraged tool of multiple trading pairs like BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, EOS, aiming to accumulate and maximize traders' benefit. 100% Deposit Bonus. Double deposits, double benefits. When a...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Enphase Energy Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Neurocrine Biosciences Are Trading Higher Today?

Overall sales increased $312.0 million 26%, missing the consensus of $316.79 million. Ingrezza (valbenazine) is indicated for adults with movements in the face, tongue, or other body parts that cannot be controlled (tardive dyskinesia). "As we exited last year with restored growth for INGREZZA, investments we are making this year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Cemex Remains Set For Better Results, Even With Higher Costs Taking A Bite

Cemex's fourth quarter results came up short, with costs taking a bigger bite as pricing actions lagged rising energy costs. I was definitely too eager to upgrade my view on Cemex (CX) back in September. Although demand remains healthy in most of the company’s key operating areas, more challenging comps and fierce cost inflation took a bigger bite in the second half than I expected. With that, the shares have lost about 30% of their value and significantly underperformed peers/comps like Buzzi (OTCPK:BZZUY), Cementos Argos (OTCPK:CMTOY), Heidelberg (OTCPK:HDELY), Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLY), and Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Trading 11% Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 11% higher at $0.12 in the early hours of Friday morning. Time-frame % Change (+/-) Why Is It Moving? DOGE spiked alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.8% to $1.7 trillion at press time. DOGE was among the most mentioned...
STOCKS
Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway posts higher profit, extends buybacks

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit swelled, boosted by improved operating results and investment gains, and that it bought back an additional $6.9 billion of stock in the quarter. Quarterly operating income rose 45% to $7.29 billion, or approximately $4,931 per...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy