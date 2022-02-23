Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 20:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft Light to Moderate Snow Tonight Bands of light to moderate snow will be possible this evening through early Tuesday morning across the middle and upper Arkansas River Valley as well as the Pikes Peak region. At this time, minor amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, though isolated amounts around 4 inches will be possible. Given the arrival of much colder air tonight, any snow will likely accumulate on area roadways. Those traveling tonight into early Tuesday morning across these areas, and especially along the Highway 50 and I-25 corridors, should be prepared for patchy snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
