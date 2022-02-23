ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-23 15:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coastal York, Interior York by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coastal York; Interior York WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Potential exists for greater than 6 inches of snowfall. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Potential exists for heavy snow bands and snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the Friday morning commute.
YORK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 20:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft Light to Moderate Snow Tonight Bands of light to moderate snow will be possible this evening through early Tuesday morning across the middle and upper Arkansas River Valley as well as the Pikes Peak region. At this time, minor amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, though isolated amounts around 4 inches will be possible. Given the arrival of much colder air tonight, any snow will likely accumulate on area roadways. Those traveling tonight into early Tuesday morning across these areas, and especially along the Highway 50 and I-25 corridors, should be prepared for patchy snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE... For southern and eastern portions of the Inland Empire. * WHEN...Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slow warming trend will occur into the weekend, where Friday morning may also see temperatures near 32 degrees.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Door; Kewaunee; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca LIGHT PRECIPITATION EARLY THIS AFTERNOON Light mixed precipitation has begun to develop off of the lakeshore this afternoon. Very light freezing drizzle, flurries, and light sleet are possible at times near the lakeshore, which may created isolated spots of slick roadways. Amounts are expected to be fairly light. Additional snow and mixed precipitation will develop later this afternoon and evening and a winter weather advisory is in effect for later today as a result. Please monitor road conditions as you travel this afternoon and evening.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 01:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook Snow showers overnight Snow showers along the Route 1 Corridor south of Presque Isle and the Route 11 Corridor south of Ashland, combined with blowing snow, may abruptly reduce visibility at times overnight. Travel with caution and be prepared to adjust speed.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy Areas of Dense Fog affecting South Padre Island Surface observations and webcam imagery indicate that areas of dense fog have developed across the coastal section of Kenedy, Willacy and Cameron Counties. The fog is reducing visibilities on South Padre Island and the Queen Isabella Causeway to one quarter of a mile. These areas of dense coastal fog are also likely affecting the Port Mansfield area this morning. These areas of dense fog are expected to persist throughout the night and into early Monday morning near the lower Texas Coastline. Late night and early morning motorists, especially on South Padre Island and the Causeway are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights and avoid following other cars too closely through sunrise Monday.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 09:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA THROUGH 10AM EST Low-level moisture trapped near the surface has lead to patchy dense fog development this morning, mainly outside of the North Carolina mountains and outside of the Charlotte Metro area. A few locations are reporting visibilities one-quarter mile or less. Visibility WILL continue to fluctuate over the next two hours, but the fog should start to lift between 9 and 10 AM EST. Allow extra travel time and stopping distance if traveling this morning. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter fog.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 03:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...A strong current flowing southward, parallel to the coast, within the surf zone and a moderate risk of life- threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to becoming caught in the seaward pull of a rip current.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger on Saturday. Relative humidity values will drop to 20 to 25 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Carter, Ripley, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 03:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Carter; Ripley; Wayne The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carter County in southeastern Missouri Central Ripley County in southeastern Missouri Southwestern Wayne County in southeastern Missouri Northwestern Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 400 AM CST. * At 331 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Hunter, or 9 miles north of Doniphan, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hunter around 335 AM CST. Ellsinore and Budapest around 340 AM CST. Brush Arbor and Milltown around 345 AM CST. Williamsville and Hendrickson around 350 AM CST. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Lake County Dense Fog Across East Central Florida Early This Morning At 440 AM, surface observations, satellite imagery and traffic cameras showed dense fog developing across portions of Volusia, Seminole, Lake, western Orange and Osceola counties. The fog is expected to persist past sunrise. Visibilities will drop to less then one mile, with some locations likely dropping to a few hundred yards or less. If visibilities lower and become more widespread, then a Dense Fog Advisory will be needed. Motorists, especially those on major highways such as the Florida turnpike, should prepare to encounter reduced visibility in fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to burn off around 9 AM.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes portions of I-40 and U.S. Highway 550 along and west of the Continental Divide. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow may create areas of poor visibility at times.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 02:29:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional light snow is possible through the day. Check with NDOT for the latest road condition information.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington * WHAT...High seas may generate minor splash-over along roads exposed to the sea such as Seawall Road on Mount Desert Island. Beach erosion is possible for locations such as Rogue Bluffs. Inundation is not forecast. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST Wednesday through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Small rocks may be washed onto roadways and create a hazard to motorists. Beach erosion is possible.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 00:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 2 to 4 inches with highest totals over the far northwest, sleet accumulations of around three quarters of an inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

