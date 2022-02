The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) moved Friday to loosen federal mask-wearing guidance for counties deemed to be at "low" or "medium" risk – including in schools. Most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings and the agency announced a change to the metric it uses in recommending the face coverings – shifting from looking at COVID-19 cases counts to a more comprehensive view about a community's risk from the virus. Roughly 70% of Americans live in low- or medium-risk counties.

EDUCATION ・ 16 HOURS AGO