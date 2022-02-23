How to build your own low-cost, Chemex-style coffee maker

If the video player is not working, you can watch the video from this alternative link.

Chemex-style coffee makers are renowned for their purer, "cleaner", coffee brews, but they can be a little pricey at times. But, if you have a little time on your hands, and some basic materials, you can actually make one for pennies.

Follow this guide to find out how.

Source: Newsflare

As you can imagine, you'll need some tools and materials before you get started.

Materials and gear needed

Wooden sheets and rods

Glass funnel

Metal ruler

Sandpaper

Wood glue

Drill press

Basic tools (wrench, screwdrivers, etc)

Step 1: Make the top of the Chemex coffee-stand

The first step is to take your piece of wood and glass funnel. Place the funnel on the wooden sheet and mark out the circumference of the widest part of the funnel on the wood.

With that done, mark out the exact center of the circle and draw a pair of parallel lines lengthways from the circle to the other edge of the board.

Source: Newsflare

With that done, sketch out the rough design for the top of the coffee stand. Next, clamp the wood to the stage of your drill press and core out a hole through the center of the circle.

Do the same at the other end of the top of the coffee stand as shown. This particular hole will need to be slightly larger than the diameter of your wooden rod.

Source: Newsflare

With that done, take your jigsaw and cut out the rest of the shape as needed. Next, drill a hole at the end of the smaller hole to accommodate the adjusting pin later.

Next, sketch out and cut out the other wooden pieces of the coffee-stand as needed too.

With that done, clean up and sand down the pieces as needed. Smooth down any cut edges and round off any sharp edges as needed.

Step 2: Begin the assembly

With the pieces now ready, we can begin the main assembly. Take the lower parts of the coffee stand, add a layer of wood glue, and assemble the parts as shown in the video.

Leave the glue to cure as needed.

Source: Newsflare

With that done, clamp the pieces to your drill press platform as before and core another hole through the pieces as shown.

Next, take your wood stain and stain all the wooden parts as needed. You can choose whichever tone of stain you desire.

Source: Newsflare

Step 3: Make the main stand

Next, take your wooden rod and measure out points every 25/32 of an inch (2cm) down its length of 11 and 1/32 inches (28cm) total. Then clamp the rod in a vice and cut the rod down to size.

Drill the marked holes in the rod too. These will be used to adjust the height of the top platform of the Chemex.

With that done, take some metal wire and bend it into a loop shape using some pliers as shown in the video. This will form the main pin for the adjustable top of the coffee stand.

Source: Newsflare

With that done, insert the rod and pin to the top of the coffee stand as detailed above. Then add some wood glue to the other end of the wooden rod and glue it into place on the main base.

Screw the rod to the base as needed too.

Source: Newsflare

Step 4: Finish the piece

At this point, your DIY coffee stand is basically almost complete. We can now just add the final touches.

Rest the glass funnel in its matching receptacle at the top of the piece as needed. then add a coffee filter into the funnel as shown.

Source: Newsflare

Put some ground coffee inside the filter paper and then place your mug or cup underneath the glass funnel on the base of the stand. With that done, boil some water, and pour it over the ground coffee in the filter as needed.

Now all you need to do is wait and let your coffee brew, filter, and drip into your drinking vessel in its own time! Enjoy!

If you enjoyed this little project, you might enjoy making another DIY project for your kitchen? How about, for example, a simple wooden draw organizer?

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.