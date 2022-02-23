ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How to build your own low-cost, Chemex-style coffee maker

By Christopher McFadden
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago

If the video player is not working, you can watch the video from this alternative link.

Chemex-style coffee makers are renowned for their purer, "cleaner", coffee brews, but they can be a little pricey at times. But, if you have a little time on your hands, and some basic materials, you can actually make one for pennies.

Follow this guide to find out how.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMft9_0eMTrSD500
Source: Newsflare

As you can imagine, you'll need some tools and materials before you get started.

Materials and gear needed

  • Wooden sheets and rods
  • Glass funnel
  • Metal ruler
  • Sandpaper
  • Wood glue
  • Drill press
  • Basic tools (wrench, screwdrivers, etc)

Step 1: Make the top of the Chemex coffee-stand

The first step is to take your piece of wood and glass funnel. Place the funnel on the wooden sheet and mark out the circumference of the widest part of the funnel on the wood.

With that done, mark out the exact center of the circle and draw a pair of parallel lines lengthways from the circle to the other edge of the board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6BmZ_0eMTrSD500
Source: Newsflare

With that done, sketch out the rough design for the top of the coffee stand. Next, clamp the wood to the stage of your drill press and core out a hole through the center of the circle.

Do the same at the other end of the top of the coffee stand as shown. This particular hole will need to be slightly larger than the diameter of your wooden rod.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAnuu_0eMTrSD500
Source: Newsflare

With that done, take your jigsaw and cut out the rest of the shape as needed. Next, drill a hole at the end of the smaller hole to accommodate the adjusting pin later.

Next, sketch out and cut out the other wooden pieces of the coffee-stand as needed too.

With that done, clean up and sand down the pieces as needed. Smooth down any cut edges and round off any sharp edges as needed.

Step 2: Begin the assembly

With the pieces now ready, we can begin the main assembly. Take the lower parts of the coffee stand, add a layer of wood glue, and assemble the parts as shown in the video.

Leave the glue to cure as needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Manku_0eMTrSD500
Source: Newsflare

With that done, clamp the pieces to your drill press platform as before and core another hole through the pieces as shown.

Next, take your wood stain and stain all the wooden parts as needed. You can choose whichever tone of stain you desire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLJiL_0eMTrSD500
Source: Newsflare

Step 3: Make the main stand

Next, take your wooden rod and measure out points every 25/32 of an inch (2cm) down its length of 11 and 1/32 inches (28cm) total. Then clamp the rod in a vice and cut the rod down to size.

Drill the marked holes in the rod too. These will be used to adjust the height of the top platform of the Chemex.

With that done, take some metal wire and bend it into a loop shape using some pliers as shown in the video. This will form the main pin for the adjustable top of the coffee stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFI20_0eMTrSD500
Source: Newsflare

With that done, insert the rod and pin to the top of the coffee stand as detailed above. Then add some wood glue to the other end of the wooden rod and glue it into place on the main base.

Screw the rod to the base as needed too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTZSU_0eMTrSD500
Source: Newsflare

Step 4: Finish the piece

At this point, your DIY coffee stand is basically almost complete. We can now just add the final touches.

Rest the glass funnel in its matching receptacle at the top of the piece as needed. then add a coffee filter into the funnel as shown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMaj3_0eMTrSD500
Source: Newsflare

Put some ground coffee inside the filter paper and then place your mug or cup underneath the glass funnel on the base of the stand. With that done, boil some water, and pour it over the ground coffee in the filter as needed.

Now all you need to do is wait and let your coffee brew, filter, and drip into your drinking vessel in its own time! Enjoy!

If you enjoyed this little project, you might enjoy making another DIY project for your kitchen? How about, for example, a simple wooden draw organizer?

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Here's why the Omicron subvariant BA.2 makes us worried

As the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 decreases in the U.S., experts warn about the even more contagious sub-variant of Omicron, known as BA.2. The new strain has been increasing steadily and has already overtaken the original Omicron variant in South Africa and caused a second surge in Denmark and the U.K., which has the World Health Organisation (WHO) and experts all around the world worried.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reader's Digest

This Is Why You Should Put Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher

TikTok takes what we thought we knew about cooking and cleaning and absolutely shatters our beliefs. Remember that TikTok mac and cheese recipe? It transformed the way I’ll make Kraft mac forever! For the cleaning fans out there, get ready—this viral video is about to change the way you load your dishwasher for good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Makers#Coffee Filter#Design#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Chemex#Sandpaper Wood
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Shocked at How Much Better Their Coffee Tastes After Using This $10 Keurig Cleaning Hack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing we dread more than cleaning our coffee machines. It can honestly be a pretty grimy, tedious, time-consuming chore. But what if we told you there’s a way to clean your Keurig without getting your hands dirty or reeking of vinegar?  These miraculous K-cups do all the cleaning for you. They’re filled with Quick & Clean’s own cleaning formula to scrub away old coffee grinds or calcium deposits on your machine. We’re all familiar with that not-so-appealing taste of dirty...
SHOPPING
Mental_Floss

12 of the Best Tools to Help Organize Your Kitchen and Pantry

When it comes to the most used areas of a house, the kitchen has to be one of the most frequented. Whether you’re the primary cook for your family or you tend to want a midnight snack while watching a film, this spot in your home is a treasure trove filled with food, gadgets, and tools—but this means it can get quite disorganized and messy. To rectify the situation, we’ve put together this list of 12 different organizational products on Amazon that'll help keep your kitchen and pantry tidy.
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker uses pods & ground coffee

Enjoy delicious coffee at home or in the office with the KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker. This appliance uses both K-Cup pods and ground coffee for versatility. Moreover, the K-Duo Special Edition coffee appliance has a 60 oz. single-water reservoir, so you can share it among multiple people with fewer water refills. All the while, brew a cup of joe in sizes 6 oz., 8 oz., 10 oz., 12 oz. to make serving a beverage effortless. Furthermore, this kitchen appliance features a 12-cup glass carafe with a metallic handle and a heating plate to keep your coffee hot. Plus, the Pause and Pour function adds convenience. In fact, you can pause mid-brew for 20 seconds, and continue to pour fresh, hot coffee right away. Finally, the Programmable Carafe Auto Brew mode lets you brew a drink up to 24 hours in advance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Most Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

Finding the perfect haircut to flatter your features is one of the most important steps you can take against aging, and while some chops can highlight fine lines and wrinkles, there are others which naturally inject some youth into your appearance. We know that a good haircut will provide movement and texture, keeping your strands from falling limply around your face, but what exactly is the most flattering style to try as you grow older? To get an answer once and for all, we spoke with Rod Galvao, hairstylist at Gem House as he explains the universally flattering chop that can help turn back the years and draw attention to your best features at any age.
HAIR CARE
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Washington Post

8 cozy casseroles to get you through the rest of winter

When someone says “casserole,” a certain image probably comes to mind: a hearty, carby, creamy dish that really sticks to your ribs. The word casserole once just referred to the cooking vessel itself; it is now used for any mixture of food cooked in a baking dish, covered or not.
RECIPES
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best Stick Vacuums to Take the Suck Out of Spring Cleaning

The greatest thing to ever happen to vacuum cleaners was tossing away the cord, making them slimmer and trimming the fat. Dyson may have revolutionized cordless stick vacuums, but the manufacturer is no longer the de facto brand when it comes to getting a good stick vac. Nearly every home appliance brand has a line of cordless stick vacuums these days, and it's easy to see why everyone loves them — they're lightweight, convenient and efficient.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Amazon’s secret sale site has great gadgets for just $25

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking to treat yourself? Amazon’s super secret sale site has huge discounts on useful, thoughtful gadgets for every room in your home. This week, Amazon has put tons of popular...
ELECTRONICS
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Cooling Hotel Pillows With 118,000 5-Star Reviews Are Now Just $17 Each

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing more comforting than resting your head on a soft, cozy pillow after a long stressful day. And while finding a high-quality pillow will help you do just that, it doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re in the market for a set of pillows or just looking to add something new and cushy to your existing bedding, we’ve got a great deal to share with you today. Right now, Amazon is...
LIFESTYLE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy