Aspinwall, PA

Woman accused of following man home, assaulting him, stealing his winnings from Rivers Casino

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
ASPINWALL, Pa. — Allegheny County police have made an arrest in an assault and armed robbery early Tuesday morning in Aspinwall.

Police said Jaimeca Johnson, 28, was taken into custody in Forest Hills Tuesday morning.

According to police, the 66-year-old victim was walking near the corner of 2nd Street and Western Avenue just before 2 a.m. when he said he was pistol-whipped by a woman who demanded cash from him.

Following their investigation, police determined that Johnson followed the victim to his home after seeing him redeem his winnings at the Rivers Casino on the North Shore. Johnson stole about $1,500 from the victim’s pocket, according to police.

Local residents were caught off guard by news of the attack.

“Aspinwall is very safe,” said Teri Abbett. “The police are wonderful and do a great job and they’re always very visible. You always see them out and about, so it’s surprising.”

Vadim Gazarov has lived in the borough for three years and agrees with Abbett.

“[It’s a] nice family neighborhood,” said Gazarov. “This kind of stuff doesn’t happen too often.”

According to police, the man who was beaten went to an area hospital with a head injury but is expected to be OK.

Johnson will be taken to Allegheny County Jail and will be charged with robbery, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person and theft-related offenses.

Casino officials sent Channel 11 a statement:

“Rivers Casino Pittsburgh has over a thousand surveillance cameras monitoring the property 24/7. We cooperated fully with this investigation and commend police on their quick apprehension of the suspect.”

letsgobrandon
2d ago

Imagine that!! More and more taking what doesn’t belong to them! Cut off her hands and she’ll never do this again. Otherwise just wait🤬😡🤯

Grown & Sexy
1d ago

can you find something else to do rather than walking around the casino looking for somebody to want some money and robbing them you need to have your behind home taking care of your children if you still have them.

Angela Murray
1d ago

This is so sad he won and suppose to be happy . Please be safe everyone and watch your surroundings people are really losing their minds

