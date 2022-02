ST PAUL, Minn. — Experts agree at the current rate it will take years to fill the police job openings in Minnesota, but lawmakers say they've got to start some place. DFL legislators Monday introduced a bill that would make it easier for aspiring officers to get on the pathway to a law enforcement career, both for college students and high school grads who might otherwise not be able to afford it.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO