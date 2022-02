I started cooking by myself at around 12 years old, but my culinary education started far earlier. When I think back, I remember my mom handing me cookie cutters when I was very little so I could make adorable animal shapes in roti dough that she then cooked for me. Later, she and I worked through how to make a good bechamel for our once-a-month-ish lasagna. I loved whipping eggs for my dad’s omelets. Boxed mixes of muffins and cakes were mine and my sister’s specialty.

