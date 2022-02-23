ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CallCabinet Enhances Certified for Microsoft Teams Compliant Video Conference Recording

By MTS Staff Writer
Cover picture for the articleNew enhancements provide multiple video streams, screen and application sharing. CallCabinet, a leading global provider of Microsoft Azure-native call recording, AI analytics, and quality control solutions, is pleased to announce that Atmos, a solution certified for Microsoft Teams, has enhanced the user experience with multiple video streams and screen-application sharing. Expanding...

IN THIS ARTICLE
