CallCabinet Enhances Certified for Microsoft Teams Compliant Video Conference Recording
New enhancements provide multiple video streams, screen and application sharing. CallCabinet, a leading global provider of Microsoft Azure-native call recording, AI analytics, and quality control solutions, is pleased to announce that Atmos, a solution certified for Microsoft Teams, has enhanced the user experience with multiple video streams and screen-application sharing. Expanding...martechseries.com
Comments / 0