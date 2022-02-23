ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple releases watchOS 8.5 beta 4

By Roland Hutchinson
 3 days ago
Another new beta for Apple today, this one is for the Apple Watch in the form of watchOS 8.5 beta 4. So far the software has been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be released to the public beta testers. The new...

