ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What's for dinner? Low and slow Louisiana Creole gumbo

By Kelly McCarthy
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like a good family recipe stands the test of time over generations, a delicious dinner is well worth the wait of a lengthier cook time for a soulful dish that's full of flavor and love. While "Good Morning America" Food typically hones in on fast and easy weeknight...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Stopped Serving Heinz Ketchup

You head to your local McDonald's on your lunch break and order a cheeseburger, some fries, and a Coke. Before you dig into the piping hot fries that McDonald's is so famous for, you tear open those little packets of ketchup, and, after getting your fingers sufficiently smelling like ketchup, you squeeze out enough of that tangy tomato condiment to dunk your fries into. As you sit there, munching away, you notice that the ketchup packets are labeled "Fancy Ketchup." "Fancy Ketchup?" you wonder to yourself. "What, does McDonald's have their own private ketchup brand or something?"
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Creole#Bell Pepper#Gumbo#Kosher Salt#Salt And Pepper#Food Drink#The Holy Trinity#Cajun
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on Friday

Wendy's is rolling out a free food deal every Friday in February. The offers can make for lunch at a pretty steep discount. This Friday, February 4, will be the first deal day of the month, and the chain is bringing out one of its most alluring offers of the month. If you grab a medium order of fries through the Wendy's mobile app, you can grab a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report competes with key rivals McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King using an interesting mix of being different while also copying its rivals. The chain built its business around its square burger, a shape that founder Dave Thomas picked to illustrate that Wendy's does not use frozen beef.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

UNDATED (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

Smothered Cabbage and Potatoes

As soon as the weather drops below a certain temperature, it’s hard for me to muster up any excitement about cold dishes. Instead, I instinctively start craving foods that warm me up inside. Smothered cabbage and potatoes does just that. This Southern classic celebrates two of winter’s staple vegetables...
RECIPES
Mashed

10 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes With Tuna Salad

According to the National Fishery Institute, one billion pounds of tuna are eaten every year in the United States only, with one go-to recipe being tuna salad, the ubiquitous salad and sandwich add-on that has been commonplace since the 1930s. Tuna quickly went from being animal feed and fish bait to becoming an ingredient used in humble to-go sandwiches and gourmet restaurant specials alike. One reason for this change in public perception is the strongly documented benefits of including tuna as part of a balanced diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Collagen-Rich Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Skin Elasticity

Collagen is the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints. As we age, our skin loses its firmness, so seeking collagen from an outside source like in specific foods and supplements is a great step to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD and learned about the many benefits of one collagen-boosting fruit that can easily be eaten by itself every day, in smoothies, in oatmeal and other ways. Read on for the endless possibilities of this multi-faceted food.
SKIN CARE
Greyson F

Guy Fieri of Food Network Opening Restaurant Downtown

Guy Fieri is bringing his food to town.Leo Roza/Unsplash. Few personalities on television bring the kind of enthusiasm and excitement as Food Network’s Guy Fieri. Known for his bleached blonde hair, sunglasses (with matching tan lines), and his love for dive bars and drive-through restaurants, Fieri has long added his own twist to traditional foods. And while he does own several restaurants around the United States, he hasn’t opened one in Arizona. At least until now.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy