5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its guidance for the year. Palo Alto shares gained 6.4% to $506.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) to have earned $0.91 per share on revenue of $14.26 billion for the latest quarter. TJX shares rose 0.7% to $65.69 in after-hours trading.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Texas Roadhouse shares climbed 3.2% to $91.48 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion before the opening bell. eBay shares rose 0.8% to $55.60 in after-hours trading.
