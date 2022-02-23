Truck convoy nearing nation's capital; Pentagon OKs use of National Guard; vaccination drive stalls as omicron fades: COVID updates

As many as 700 National Guard members are prepared to take posts across the nation's capital amid planned trucker protest convoys that organizers say could paralyze the city without entering it.

Bob Bolus, a Pennsylvania truck driver, says he's leading the Freedom Convoy of trucks from Pennsylvania to Washington on Wednesday. But he told NBC4-TV in Washington that he has backed off immediate plans to gridlock the Capital Beltway, a 64-mile roadway through Virginia and Maryland that circles the District of Columbia. His grievances include vaccine mandates, pandemic-related restrictions and high fuel prices, among others.

"We’re not shutting the traffic down today," Bolus said. "If we don’t have a resolution from the government, to the rights that they’re taking from us, I will predict in the future it will get shut down."

The convoys were inspired by truckers and others protesting coronavirus restrictions and other issues in the Canadian capital of Ottawa that brought downtown vehicular traffic to a standstill for three weeks. Similar protests also shut down border crossings for days at a time.

The Pentagon approved the use of 400 D.C. guard troops and 300 members from other states along with 50 "large tactical vehicles" to help keep traffic flowing, the D.C. National Guard said in a statement.

The Guard vehicles will take up positions at strategic intersections starting no later than 1 p.m. on Saturday or as soon as possible, the statement said. The troops will not be armed and they will not be authorized to conduct "domestic surveillance activities," the statement said.

Personnel from other states will be commanded by the local guard leadership but will remain under the control of their governors. The mission is approved to continue until March 8 if necessary.

Another group, the People's Convoy, left California on Wednesday and planned to pick up other truckers ahead of a March 5 arrival on the Capital Beltway. The group said it does not intend to enter D.C. proper.

“To the truck drivers around the world: Now is your time to stand up. Now is your time to usher in a renaissance time of freedom,” truck driver and organizer Brian Brase told supporters at a rally before about two dozen trucks and a several other vehicles departed from the Mojave Desert town of Adelanto. “Do not bow down.”

►Los Angeles County, the nation's largest with a population of 10 million and a holdout still mandating masking at indoor public places, will stop requiring face coverings for those who can show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test, the Los Angeles Times reported . The new rules are effective Friday at 12:01 a.m.

►An arbitrator has upheld Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for police officers, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday, saying she hopes it is a call to action for those who aren’t yet vaccinated.

►Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday he is removing emergency powers police can use after authorities ended the blockades at the borders and the occupation in Ottawa by truckers and others opposed to COVID-19 restrictions.

►Queen Elizabeth II, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, felt well enough Wednesday to hold her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via phone call, Buckingham Palace said.

►The Africa CDC plans to request a delay in donations of COVID-19 vaccines until after the second half of the year as the continent grapples with logistics issues and vaccine hesitancy, POLITICO reported .

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 78.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 941,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data . Global totals: More than 428.9 million cases and over 5.9 million deaths. More than 215 million Americans – 64.8% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

📘 What we're reading: The CDC found 21 cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in teens who got at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. While the report may appear concerning at first, experts say a deeper dive into the data highlights the importance of COVID vaccination in children and teens as most of the cases were in those not considered fully vaccinated.

With omicron fading, less incentive for holdouts to get vaccinated

The current decline in coronavirus infections from the highly transmissible omicron variant comes with a downside -- less motivation for some to get vaccinated.

The average number of Americans getting their first shot is down to about 90,000 a day, the lowest point since the first few days of the U.S. vaccination campaign in December 2020. And hopes are fading that a significant number of the holdouts will come around, leaving them exposed to COVID-19's harshest impacts.

Vaccination incentive programs have largely run their course, and vaccine mandates have faced court challenges that put them on hold. The diminishing number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, combined with omicron generally causing milder disease, figures to make it harder for public health officials to convince the tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans -- including 25% of adults -- to get the shots.

In Wyoming, which has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the country at 50%, a total of about 280 people statewide got their first shot in the past week.

“People heard more stories about, well, the omicron’s not that bad,” said Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. “I think a lot of people just kind of rolled the dice and decided, ‘Well, if it’s not that bad, I’m just going to kind of wait it out and see what happens.’”

Substantial increase in maternal deaths during pandemic

Maternal deaths in the U.S. increased markedly in the first year of the pandemic , largely among women of color, according to a new study from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics .

The rate of maternal mortality, referring to deaths during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth, rose by 18.4% in 2020 -- from 20.1 to 23.8 per 100,000 live births -- compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

Black women fared the worst among the racial and ethnic groups studied, as their rate of maternal deaths grew from 44 per 100,000 to 55.3, nearly three times the number for white women (19.1). Hispanic women's mortality rate remained below that of white women, as it did the previous years, but shot up from 12.6 per 100,000 to 18.2.

“It's disheartening, but it's not shocking. We've been in this for a long time. And we've seen these patterns for a long time,” said Dr. Allison Bryant, senior medical director for health equity at Mass General Brigham health system. “It's disheartening that we haven't gotten where Black women deserve to be.”

Just got a first vaccine shot? You might want to wait 8 weeks for jab 2

The ideal time between the first and second shot of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations is up to eight weeks for most people , the CDC announced Wednesday in a guidance update. The previous time frame had been four weeks for Moderna, three weeks for Pfizer. CDC officials said those time frames can work but that research shows the longer interval can provide more enduring protection. Research suggests that 12- to 64-year-olds – especially males ages 12 to 39 – can benefit from the longer spacing, the CDC said. The agency also said the longer wait may help diminish an already rare vaccination side effect of heart inflammation seen in some young men.

The change won’t affect many people: The CDC says 73% of people age 12 and older already have received two doses.

COVID patients face higher risk of cardiovascular disease, study shows

People who have been infected with the coronavirus are much more likely to encounter cardiovascular disease compared to those who were never infected, a new study published in the Nature Medicine journal found. Millions of American COVID-19 patients have struggled with the long-term effects of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, dubbed " long COVID ." The Nature Medicine article focuses on cardiovascular diseases, using data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to study over 150,000 veterans who contracted COVID-19.

Those who had been infected with the coronavirus were over 60% more likely to develop a cardiac issue, including inflammatory heart disease, heart attacks, heart failure, clotting and other cardiovascular symptoms.

Is a lack of data obscuring which kids aren't getting the COVID-19 shot?

Experts worry a lack of data may be obscuring where to target strategies for vaccinating children of color, who disproportionately suffer severe illness from COVID-19 but may lack access to the vaccines. Just shy of one-third of children ages 5 to 11 nationwide have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and a quarter are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows . About 67% of kids 12 and older have received one dose, and only 57% are fully vaccinated.

But the CDC does not report children’s COVID-19 vaccination rates by race, and inconsistencies and variations remain in the ways figures are broken down and reported from state to state. The Kaiser Family Foundation reports only seven states are releasing kids’ vaccination data by race in a way that allows for statistical comparison. In those states, Black children generally trailed behind white children, and rates of kids from other racial groups vary.

