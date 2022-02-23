ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Congressional, legislative redistricting on tap for commission

By Susan Tebben
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlNYQ_0eMTWugy00

The newest congressional redistricting effort will have to share the stage as the Ohio Redistricting Commission meets with legislative districts still up in the air, with their next meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission met on Tuesday afternoon for about ten minutes to start a new congressional redistricting plan after its previous effort was shot down by the Ohio Supreme Court.

In those ten minutes, ORC co-chair House Speaker Bob Cupp set the expectation of two more congressional redistricting hearings, and fellow co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, invited organizations and individuals who have previously submitted complete district plans to resubmit them and present them this week.

As the congressional process began, Gov. Mike DeWine interrupted to reemphasize the currently missing legislative districts.

“This is, I think a question of following the law, the rule of law, respect for the law,” DeWine said. “And I, again, want to state that that’s where we should head.”

DeWine voted in favor of the last two redistricting maps, despite saying he wished negotiations had continued in an attempt to come to bipartisan agreement.

Senate President Matt Huffman jumped in to “echo the governor’s comments.”

At the Feb. 17 meeting of the ORC to talk legislative redistricting, Huffman led the charge in saying the commission couldn’t follow the Ohio Supreme Court directions for the General Assembly maps while also following the rules set forth in the constitutional amendment regarding redistricting.

The governor and his fellow commissioners could be held in contempt for missing the Feb. 17 deadline the Ohio Supreme Court ordered for them to present a third set of General Assembly districts. The court found the previous two efforts unconstitutional, and said they favored the GOP over the Democrats in a way that did not match statewide voter preferences over the last 10 years.

The court is awaiting responses from the ORC members as to why they shouldn’t be held in contempt, responses which are due by noon Wednesday.

Auditor Keith Faber also wanted the commission to come back to redistricting, going so far as to move that the ORC schedule two more meetings this week.

“I just think it’s important that we move forward on discussing either A, or B, or C, or D,” Faber said. “But I would propose that we schedule a meeting to do that.”

Secretary of State Frank LaRose supported the motion for more meetings. He’s spent a fair amount of time at recent ORC meetings expressing the urgency with which he thinks this process needs to happen to meet primary election deadlines .

The Feb. 22 deadline for the Secretary of State’s office to certify ballots for the May 3 election has already passed, and the April 4 deadline for voter registration in the May primary is fast approaching.

LaRose already warned the commission that they are in danger of violating federal law if the state misses the March 18 deadline to have absentee ballots ready for uniformed and overseas citizens.

May 3 Election

After the meeting, LaRose’s office sent out directives regarding official ballots to be used in the May 3 primary, which specifically “does not apply to the offices of U.S. Representative to Congress, Ohio General Assembly and State Central Committee.”

He also sent a letter to Huffman on Tuesday, saying “new developments have introduced even more uncertainty to an already unprecedented election calendar.”

He said the impasse reached on legislative redistricting was one of those developments, but even more urgent were the deadlines being missed “essential to the administration of a successful May 3, 2022, primary election.”

“Nevertheless, I have directed our 88 county boards of elections to proceed with and prepare for an election on that date for offices that are not impacted by redistricting, specifically contests for statewide and local offices,” LaRose wrote.

LaRose said any further delay in the redistricting process “will not allow adequate time to complete the programming, testing and mock election schedule” before the May primary.

“Let me be clear on this point: it is impossible to see a scenario in which these maps are favorably passed by the Redistricting Commission, challenged by litigants, reviewed by a court, and given final approval within a timeframe conducive to a May 3, 2022, primary election date,” the letter stated.

With two weeks before the filing deadline for U.S. House of Representative candidates, LaRose said it is already “administratively impossible” for county boards of elections to meet those deadline, even in the already expedited schedule. Attempting to do so would lead to “confusion, unintentional mistakes, potential additional litigation outside the protest process, as well as chaos for election officials, candidates and most importantly voters.”

He said proceeding without the congressional and legislative districts set in stone forces the GA to make decisions, including whether to move the entire primary, or go with a divided primary, that is two different primary dates. The other primary would be held “at a date to be determined in August,” LaRose wrote.

Huffman had previously posed the idea of two primary dates, but recently told reporters the idea went over like a “lead balloon.”

Elections groups have criticized the idea as immensely expensive and administratively cumbersome.

More meetings this week

Cupp said the Wednesday meeting would “serve a dual purpose,” to “begin a hearing on a congressional map, as well as to record any progress that may be made in the General Assembly district map.”

When Faber pushed to have more meetings on the GA maps, he mentioned a map that”may be being discussed and/or prepared” or the alternative, the third version of a map by Stanford political science professor Jonathan Rodden. The House version and the Senate version of Rodden’s maps both have a 52 GOP -45 Dems partisan breakdown, according to Dave’s Redistricting App.

Rodden’s maps were spelled out in a Supreme Court filing by the court challengers in the League of Women Voters of Ohio lawsuit against legislative maps.

“I certainly would be wanting to make some amendments to Rodden III, but if you could make those amendments and keep some of the concepts the same, I think it’s maybe a road map for a solution,” Faber said.

In Ohio Supreme Court documents, justices noted that Huffman took issue with Rodden’s map, saying his analysis used different voter databases than those that drew the GOP map. Rodden also criticized the last GOP-approved congressional map as creating an overwhelming GOP advantage, along with cracking apart Black communities, like those in Cincinnati.

One of the parties both legislative and congressional lawsuits, however, sees the Rodden map as a fine place to begin, and asking for previously submitted maps as a starting point isn’t a bad idea.

“There are district maps that have been submitted that are far better than what’s been adopted, so starting there is great,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

Democrats once again asked to be brought into the process, something they say isn’t happening yet in the congressional process.

“It should be the commission’s (redistricting) plan, and (House Minority) Leader (Allison) Russo has raised the issue of whether or not everybody’s involved int he conversation that’s going on now,” Sykes said after Tuesday’s meeting.

This article has been updated to include links to the Rodden redistricting maps.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Congressional, legislative redistricting on tap for commission appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP majority passes third round of Ohio Statehouse maps in 4-3 vote

Four Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission passed a third round of legislative maps Thursday, exactly one week after the Ohio Supreme Court’s deadline passed. The maps just introduced Thursday afternoon passed with a 4-3 vote, with both Democrats voting against as with previously passed maps. The House map presented on Thursday shows a […] The post GOP majority passes third round of Ohio Statehouse maps in 4-3 vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio congressional map debate ongoing, legislative maps could be on horizon

The latest legislative map tunnel may finally have an end if redistricting leaders are to be believed. Congressional redistricting still has a way to go. On the same day that members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission submitted their arguments as to why the Ohio Supreme Court shouldn’t hold them in contempt for missing the legislative […] The post Ohio congressional map debate ongoing, legislative maps could be on horizon appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Map drawers tell high court why they shouldn’t be held in contempt

(This story has been updated.) Seven of Ohio’s top public officials on Wednesday explained to the Ohio Supreme Court why they shouldn’t be held in contempt for not meeting a deadline last Thursday to submit another set of proposed state legislative maps. Some said they tried to do what the court ordered. Others said the […] The post Map drawers tell high court why they shouldn’t be held in contempt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

History Thursday: When DeWine tried to hold the gun industry accountable

Before mass shootings in America became a semi-regular occurrence, the Republican Senator from Ohio took to the floor in a plea to hold those who make and sell guns accountable. The U.S. Senate was on the precipice of passing the “Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act” (PLCAA) in 2005, which created a powerful legal […] The post History Thursday: When DeWine tried to hold the gun industry accountable appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP gerrymanderers living in opposite world where fair maps are ‘the real gerrymandering’

The games continued Wednesday as the Ohio Redistricting Commission met with possible contempt charges from the Ohio Supreme Court hanging over their heads. Majority Republicans seem to have latched onto the disingenuous argument that drawing proportionally safe Democratic seats constitutes gerrymandering. What makes their argument disingenuous is their full knowledge that any map drawn will […] The post Ohio GOP gerrymanderers living in opposite world where fair maps are ‘the real gerrymandering’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Another question about DeWine conflicts in Ohio redistricting

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine has said he doesn’t have a conflict sitting in judgment of a case involving a redistricting commission on which his father sits. That’s because the father, according to his son, is acting in only an official capacity. It’s a claim that some ethics experts have bluntly rejected. The claim […] The post Another question about DeWine conflicts in Ohio redistricting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP decides to endorse statewide slate over objections, stays out of Senate race

After a contentious meeting outside Columbus, the Ohio Republican Party has agreed to endorse the full slate of incumbent statewide officeholders. Meanwhile, the party decided not to wade into a crowded race for U.S. Senate — the inverse of the Democratic party’s endorsement decisions just a day prior. But the anger and frustration among activist […] The post Ohio GOP decides to endorse statewide slate over objections, stays out of Senate race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP Senate candidates criticize Biden but offer the same response to Russian aggression

Russia has launched what President Joe Biden is calling an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine. After weeks of teetering on the verge of conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a war was swiftly met with condemnation from international leaders. In a statement, Biden promised the world, “will hold Russia accountable.” “Russia alone […] The post GOP Senate candidates criticize Biden but offer the same response to Russian aggression appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Bob Cupp
Person
Matt Huffman
Person
Vernon Sykes
Person
Keith Faber
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Jen Miller
Ohio Capital Journal

Before any U.S. troops are sent to Ukraine, some in Congress want a say

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, a Democrat, and Warren Davidson of Ohio, a Republican, are leading a broad, bipartisan coalition of lawmakers urging the president to not send U.S. troops into Ukraine, or declare war, before receiving authorization from Congress. President Joe Biden has not dispatched troops to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion […] The post Before any U.S. troops are sent to Ukraine, some in Congress want a say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FOREIGN POLICY
Ohio Capital Journal

Union County weighs using solar restriction power given by new law

Two solar farms planned for Union County have gotten the go ahead from state officials, but now the county is considering whether to put a halt to further development. In a crowded special hearing Tuesday night, the Union County Commission heard a complicated message from residents. The commission is considering the idea in the first […] The post Union County weighs using solar restriction power given by new law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
UNION COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court to redistricting commission: Why shouldn’t we hold you in contempt?

The Ohio Supreme Court weighed in on the redistricting battle on Friday evening, asking the members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission why it shouldn’t hold them in contempt of court for defying its order. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor signed an entry in all three of the lawsuits against the ORC on legislative redistricting, asking Gov. […] The post Ohio Supreme Court to redistricting commission: Why shouldn’t we hold you in contempt? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Thursday vowed a “united and decisive” wave of sanctions against Russia after the country’s leaders ordered a military assault on Ukraine. Russian military forces began attacking several cities and towns throughout the country, according to multiple news reports. The Washington Post reported that a senior U.S. defense official said the incursion is taking […] The post Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Congressional#The Ohio Supreme Court#Orc Co#House#D Akron#Senate#The General Assembly#Gop#Democrats
Ohio Capital Journal

EPA coal ash crackdown could shutter southeast Ohio power plant

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is cracking down on groundwater pollution from the James M. Gavin power plant in Cheshire, which some say could mean the beginning of the end for Ohio’s largest coal-fired facility. The plant’s coal ash pond, a 58-acre reservoir that holds the noxious waste left behind from burnt coal, is unlined. […] The post EPA coal ash crackdown could shutter southeast Ohio power plant appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

States to Feds: Don’t tell us how to spend infrastructure money

Story from Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. State and local leaders from both parties are at odds with the Biden administration over how billions of dollars in new infrastructure money should be spent. Republican governors are upset over a federal memo seeking to limit dollars for highway expansions. Western states and some […] The post States to Feds: Don’t tell us how to spend infrastructure money appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

State judges across the U.S. face growing GOP pushback against rulings in election cases

In mid-December, Texas’ highest criminal court revoked the state attorney general’s ability to use his office to prosecute election-related cases without the request of a district or county attorney. In an 8-1 opinion, the all-Republican court weakened Attorney General Ken Paxton’s power to independently go after perpetrators of voter fraud, a problem he says is rampant but […] The post State judges across the U.S. face growing GOP pushback against rulings in election cases appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
TEXAS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate

WASHINGTON — Leaders of faith organizations and Historically Black Colleges and Universities told members of a U.S. House panel last Thursday how their institutions and places of worship have been roiled by bomb threats and extremism. They talked about the recent waves of bomb threats aimed at HBCUs, a terrifying hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue […] The post U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal redistricting lawsuit filed as notice of impasse hits Ohio Supreme Court

Update: The ACLU filed a request with the Ohio Supreme Court to ask for the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s reasoning behind deciding not to file new legislative redistricting maps by the February 17 deadline. Details below: The leader of an anti-abortion lobby and other Ohio citizens are suing the Ohio Redistricting Commission and the Secretary of […] The post Federal redistricting lawsuit filed as notice of impasse hits Ohio Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting commission punts again, defies court order

Heated questioning and behind-the-scenes discussions between Ohio Redistricting commissioners led to a deadline-breaking decision to make no decision Thursday after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected two previous attempts at Statehouse maps as unconstitutional gerrymanders. The Ohio Redistricting Commission could now face contempt of court, and the state faces a constitutional crisis after the commission adjourned […] The post Redistricting commission punts again, defies court order appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

The whole world is watching. Democracy is under threat in Ukraine, and the U.S.

Yes, the chant made memorable in 1968 at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago haunts us again. The whole word is indeed watching, as we witness the hyper aggressive actions of a certain former KGB officer who is threatening his vulnerable neighbor. After more than two months of daily reports, the video images from Eastern […] The post The whole world is watching. Democracy is under threat in Ukraine, and the U.S. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Members of Congress from both parties urge tough sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to impose severe sanctions on Russia after the country declared a broad section of eastern Ukraine independent before sending troops into the region. Members of Congress appear unified, for the moment, that the most the United States should do is […] The post Members of Congress from both parties urge tough sanctions on Russia appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FOREIGN POLICY
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy