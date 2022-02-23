ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Downey Jr. to work again with Shane Black for Parker Film at Amazon

By SOURAV D
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Downy Jr., Marvel’s Avenger “Iron Man,” has been set to work again with Shane Black, the filmmaker most known for his “Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang” and “Iron Man 3,” however, the 56-year-old American actor will be starring a role which would likely to be less appealing than that of the...

