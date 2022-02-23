ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

LHS Girls Basketballers Kroeger, Cardinal on All-SIAC Team

wuzr.com
 3 days ago

Two Vincennes Lincoln players were named All-SIAC for the recent...

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden and Europe sit on one key sanction against Russia: The SWIFT network

U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Vincennes, IN
Basketball
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
Vincennes, IN
Sports
City
Vincennes, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Vincennes, IN
Education
Evansville, IN
Basketball
The Associated Press

Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with the United States, Canada and European allies announcing they are adding direct measures against him and his foreign minister. Russia on Saturday warned it could react by opting out of its last remaining nuclear arms pact and cutting diplomatic ties.
POLITICS
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

Kyiv woke Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets to find the Ukrainian government was still in control of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhs#Siac#The First Team#Education#Lincoln#Evansville North
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy