B2B marketplace TradeDepot acquires Green Lion to accelerate its growth in Ghana

By Annie Njanja
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acquisition involves a full take-over of Green Lion’s assets, relationships in Ghana and its employees. Green Lion had developed fintech solutions to enable traders access financing, and a digital ledger Wysr, which retailers use for stock monitoring and bookkeeping. Green Lion was co-founded by Jorge de Rojas, Enrique Moreno de...

Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
Clickatell raises $91M to scale its chat commerce platform and US expansion

As the largest digital platform in the world, with more users than the internet’s 4.7 billion users, it only makes sense for businesses to communicate and transact with consumers through chat channels. Founded in 2000, Clickatell is a pioneer in this mobile communications and chat commerce space. The company...
African FinTech Lipa Payments Expands Digital Payment Offerings

South African FinTech company Lipa Payments is bringing its Tap to Pay offering to Africa’s so-called informal sectors through its software platform, which allows merchants to accept contactless payments from a mobile phone, according to a TechEconomy.ng report Monday (Feb. 21). Lipa works with banks and FinTechs on “affordable,...
Flywire, Adapt IT Digitize International Education Payments in South Africa

Global payments platform Flywire Corporation on Wednesday (Feb. 23) integrated with Adapt IT Education, a division of Adapt IT Holdings Limited, to digitize cross-border education payments for students in South Africa, according to a joint announcement. Flywire, the exclusive international payments partner for Adapt IT, will “improve the payment experience...
China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
China asks state firms to check investments in Jack Ma's Ant - sources

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have asked state-owned firms to kick-off a fresh round of checks to find out their investments into and other linkages with billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, three people with knowledge of the matter said. State-owned banks and non-bank firms are among the entities that...
France intercepts Russia-bound cargo ship ‘Baltic Leader’ in the English Channel and ‘escorts’ it to Boulogne

The French navy has intercepted a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel that was bound for Saint Petersburg, the BBC has reported.French officials told the broadcaster that the ship was intercepted according to new European Union sanctions imposed on Russian entities and individuals after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.The ship, named ‘Baltic Leader’, had been stopped in Honfleur, in the Normandy region of northern France, and has been “escorted” to a port in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, the BBC added citing an official.The 22-year-old vessel was scheduled to reach St Petersburg on 3 March, according to a cargo ship tracking...
The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
Billtrust Acquires European B2B Financial Software Provider Order2Cash

B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments company Billtrust has acquired Netherlands-based B2B financial software platform Order2Cash, giving the company a stronger global presence and ability to expand its Business Payment Network (BPN), according to a on Tuesday (Feb. 15) press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
VCs weigh in on Europe’s future in the critical deep tech market

Last week, this column took a look at the European technology market’s deep tech expertise. Europe’s economic future, in other words. We could have held off a day or two to compile this follow-up piece. But as many of the comments below are positive about Europe’s future, it felt reasonable to continue.
Black-Owned Business Ecosystem

Developing Black-owned businesses offers a great economic opportunity for the U.S. Here’s how to build and support the Black-owned business ecosystem. Despite the United States’ rich history of Black entrepreneurship and innovation, the economic potential of supporting Black business owners has yet to be fully realized. As of 2021, Black-owned businesses were less than half as likely as white-owned businesses to obtain all of their requested funding.
Black founders compete to transform fintech industry with Visa Everywhere Initiative

Two monetary prizes will be awarded during the black community cohort:. All finalists are eligible to continue participating in additional Visa Everywhere Initiative competitions throughout the year. 2022 Black Community Special Edition Finalists:. Rodney Williams – Co-Founder & President | SoLo Funds. Valerie Mosley – Founder & CEO |...
Top 10 Electronic Design Companies You Should Know in 2022

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) is a separate NFT project. There are 8,888 male vampires in the Generation 1 collection and 12,345 female vampires in Generation 2 collection. Each vampire is hand-drawn with their traits and emotions by Mig, a former Bored Ape Yacht Club artist. SVS will collaborate with eight female artists to produce eight one-of-a-kinds Sneaky Vampiress NFTs for the collection. The breeding mechanism will revolve around the $BLOOD coin.
Fintech Roundup: What investors really, really want

This past week, I published on TC+ my first fintech investor survey. This is something I plan to do on a quarterly basis. I asked 10 investors who actively and frequently back fintech startups a few questions such as what criteria they use when evaluating potential investments and what is the best way to pitch them. I was pleasantly surprised with how forthcoming the investors were. They even shared how you could pitch them, which if you’re a scrappy startup seeking funding, could be very valuable information. I was also struck, and happy, to see that many of these investors are looking outside of the U.S. As expected, Latin America came up multiple times but other regions that investors are eyeing include SE Asia, Europe and Africa. The fact that fintech is becoming such a big deal globally is good news as it also means increased inclusion in many of these regions, so I’m glad investors are taking notice. Crypto, embedded fintech and infrastructure came up several times as areas of interest.
Rivian Receives Good News to Accelerate Its Expansion

In the raging EV war, all the automakers are seeking an edge against rivals. And in a race arbitrated by the financial markets and consumers, any break they catch is important, especially when it is likely to change the industry narrative. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class...
