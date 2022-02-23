Still laughing and joking at 100 — Retired Taunton Latin teacher shares life lessons

TAUNTON — Former Taunton High School Latin teacher Mary Bliss celebrated her 100th birthday with family Monday afternoon at the Colonel Blackington Inn in Attleboro, but the cards have been coming in for days.

As of Tuesday, Bliss had received over 200 cards from family, old friends, former students and coworkers. She read every one of them, she says, and was grateful for what proved to be a reaffirming outpouring of love.

“So many of them brought tears to my eyes,” she said Tuesday morning during a telephone interview with the Taunton Daily Gazette.

“It made me feel worthy. It tells me I did a pretty good job,” she said, referring to a teaching career that spanned a half century, from her first job in Sudbury in 1944 until her long-delayed retirement in 1994.

“I put my heart and soul in it, I know that. Language is very important to me, it was from the beginning.”

“Ma” Bliss, as she is known among family, and in her teaching days among students, was acknowledged at the Feb. 16 Taunton School Committee meeting, took a visit from Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell during Monday’s birthday celebration and even received a happy birthday from Al Roker and the Today Show with an official Smuckers jar with her picture on it.

Recognize these names?:Meet some notable alums from every Taunton area high school

But no visit from Tom Brady, she pointed out.

“I love that man,” she said, adding the Blisses are a football family and big New England Patriots fans.

“And they complained that he was too old… at 45,” she said with a laugh.

She laughs about as much as she talks, and she loves to talk, always has.

Mary Bliss was born Feb. 21, 1922 and spent her life in Taunton. She married William Bliss, eventually the owner of Bliss Oil Company, and they had five children, Mary Lynne Bliss, Sheila Mackie, Paul Bliss, Kerryn Peagram and Michael Bliss.

An empathetic teacher with a disarming sense of humor

In her education career, Bliss taught Latin and French, primarily, but at different times throughout her career was recruited to teach English and English as a second language and to run a variety of after-school clubs and programs, including a school newspaper.

But Latin was her true calling, with a fondness for ancient Greece and the Roman Empire. In her later years at THS, with Latin teachers dwindling in numbers, she was continually lured back from and out of retirement to teach one more year. In all, according to her son Paul Bliss, 10 years passed between the decision to retire and her actual retirement in 1994.

'Feeding frenzy' and bidding wars?:Taunton-area housing market 2022 forecast

After graduating from the University of Vermont in 1943, she took her first teaching job in Sudbury, then Westport, and in 1947 she found her way to Dighton. After a little time off to start a family, she landed at Taunton High School in 1954.

Even now, the Dighton High Class of 1947 includes Bliss in plans for their annual reunion. She’s attended a few and always appreciates the gesture.

“They’ve always been so kind to me, and they still are,” she said. “It’s amazing. Some of those students are in their eighties now, and still thinking of me.”

“She was, and is, still, a great teacher,” Paul Bliss said via email, adding that “Ma” was an empathetic and understanding presence in the classroom and connected with students thanks to a disarming sense of humor and ability to talk to anyone.

And after five decades teaching, she came to know thousands of students who passed through the school system and settled down in the area.

“Many of them would bump into her at the grocery store,” Paul recalled, “eager to tell her how something she had taught them was particularly useful in their work or home life. There are an endless number of people in the Taunton area who worked with Ma or had her as a teacher.”

And Paul says she was fond of both students who excelled and those who struggled or just did not like school.

"Ma is especially pleased with her work with some of the students who were not college bound or honor role material. She had a knack for working with these kids too.”

A passion for language, history and conversation were the fuel to her teaching career, but Bliss thinks it is her lighthearted, comic nature that drew in students.

“I’d have students who wanted to be in my class just because they could hear me carrying on and laughing in the hallways. I’ve met people who told me years later, ‘We all wanted to get you as a teacher because you spent half the time joking and making us laugh.”’

Admittedly, she loves to talk and is not uncomfortable being the center of attention.

“My son Michael asked me, ‘Ma, why do you talk so much and ask so many questions?’ I said I have to. I had to talk and ask questions as a teacher and as a mother. And not only did I have to know what questions to ask, but I had to know all the answers.

“She’s a big storyteller, that’s what they’ll say,” referring to her family. “But everything has a base in reality, in my life, it’s just that everything, all those stories keep getting bigger and bigger and longer.”

As a resident of Brookdale Senior Living Center in Attleboro, she says she keeps to herself these days. She says after a lifetime of worrying about family and students, however much she enjoyed being a mother and teacher, now is her time, no more worrying about who needs or wants what.

“I’m very happy here. In my old age I just want to do what I want to do when I want to do it.”

Recently, she attended lunch in the home’s cafeteria after being urged to enjoy some social time — usually, she eats in her room — and it was even suggested her upbeat nature and gift of gab would be good for some of the other, younger residents.

Seated at a table with three other women, she sparked up a conversation.

“Naturally, I have to monopolize the conversation, so I did. So, I talked and talked and when it was time to go, I said, ‘That was nice, thank you for listening.’”

She quickly realized her company was not listening and did not hear a word of it, all hard of hearing and none in the habit of vigorous conversation.

Bliss got a good chuckle relaying the anecdote, but was quick to point out she wouldn’t be going back.

“It was nice, but I won’t do that again,” she said.

She says she socializes plenty, with staff and family, and is not lonely at all.

In addition to her five children, she has six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

“I have a wonderful family, I do, I have to say.

"But I can’t take all the credit. My husband was a great father. We were complete opposites: He was strict, but I was not strict at all.”

It’s been an eventful 100 years, little doubt, and the adventure and the conversation continues.

“How did I get to this point? One hundred years old. I mean, really, 100 years old. Wow!”