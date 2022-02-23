ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles mayoral debate disrupted by protesters

By Marc Brown
 3 days ago

Voters got their first look at five leading candidates for mayor of Los Angeles Tuesday evening during a debate that was frequently interrupted by protesters.

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass , L.A. City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and
Kevin de León , City Attorney Mike Feuer and former Metropolitan Transportation Authority board member Mel Wilson faced off for the first mayoral debate held at Loyola Marymount University.

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso , another top contender to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti, was absent from the event.

Security guards escorted several protesters out of the room after they interrupted the candidates by shouting at them.

When the topic turned to policing, one heckler even rushed the stage. Buscaino, a former LAPD officer, dashed toward the person before security escorted him out.

On the subject of defunding the police, none of the candidates supported it.

The candidates also discussed homelessness in the city, addressing what they've accomplished and what they plan to do on the issue.

The primary is set for June 7. The top two vote getters will face off in the Nov. 8 runoff.

fred vato
2d ago

Another mayor with a whole new set of lies like all their predecessors. A new stagnant era of nothing happening. A new/same promise of homeless solutions that will never happen, like Garcetti did...

