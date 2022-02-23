Los Angeles mayoral debate disrupted by protesters

Voters got their first look at five leading candidates for mayor of Los Angeles Tuesday evening during a debate that was frequently interrupted by protesters.

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso , another top contender to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti, was absent from the event.

Security guards escorted several protesters out of the room after they interrupted the candidates by shouting at them.

When the topic turned to policing, one heckler even rushed the stage. Buscaino, a former LAPD officer, dashed toward the person before security escorted him out.

On the subject of defunding the police, none of the candidates supported it.

The candidates also discussed homelessness in the city, addressing what they've accomplished and what they plan to do on the issue.

The primary is set for June 7. The top two vote getters will face off in the Nov. 8 runoff.