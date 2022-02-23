ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

River Severn flooding: Severe warnings as water continues to rise

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere flood warnings remain in areas of the River Severn where flooding continues to pose a danger to life. One severe warning is for Bewdley, Worcestershire where flood barriers were breached on Tuesday. The alert is for Wribbenhall in Bewdley where the Environment Agency said major flooding was "expected...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

