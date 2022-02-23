ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong first year boosts Stellantis as cost challenges loom

By Giulio Piovaccari, Gilles Guillaume
Reuters
 3 days ago
The logo of Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker which starts trading in Milan and Paris after Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA finalised their merger, is seen next to a car displayed at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) beat its profitability target in the first year following its creation from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, boosting hopes the automaker can cope with rising raw material costs and a shortage of semiconductor chips.

Milan-listed shares in the world's No.4 carmaker were up 6.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading.

The company, whose brands include Jeep, Ram, Opel and Maserati, reported an adjusted operating profit margin of 11.8% in 2021, above its target of around 10%. That was thanks to strong progress on synergies from the merger, which generated around 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in net cash benefits.

In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the results demonstrated that "we are going to deliver on our commitments."

The figures come less than a week before Stellantis presents a strategic plan for the next few years, which should among other things address its struggling business in China.

Tavares said he expected Chinese authorities would approve Stellantis' plans to increase its stake in its Chinese joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) (601238.SS).

The carmaker also said it expected to post a double-digit margin again this year. The pro-forma figure for 2020 was 6.9%.

The outlook is "very vague, but it leaves room" for Stellantis to beat expectations, Banca Akros analyst Gabriele Gambarova wrote in a client note.

Finance chief Richard Palmer told reporters rising prices for raw materials, such as metals, would remain a problem for the industry this year, but the semiconductor shortage, which cost the group around 20% of planned production in 2021, peaked in the third quarter of last year.

"We think this (Stellantis' 2022) guidance is sensible given the difficulty in assessing volume, price, or mix in FY22, and with other headwinds such as raw materials," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a client note.

Margins in North America, where Stellantis sells highly-profitable Jeep and Ram pickup truck models, climbed to a record 16.3% in 2021.

Rival General Motors' (GM.N) comparable margin for 2021 in North America was 10.2%.

Palmer said cash synergies booked last year put the group ahead of schedule to reach 80% of its 5 billion euro cost saving runrate target by 2024.

He added Stellantis did not have a significant direct exposure to Russia, which faces fresh international economic sanctions over its actions in Ukraine.

"We have flexibility in production," Palmer said. "We are confident we can manage the Russia crisis."

Tavares has so far mapped out a 30 billion euro electrification strategy, and formed alliances with Amazon and iPhone assembler Foxconn (2317.TW) to accelerate development of software and semiconductors for future connected vehicles.

He has also drawn up plans for five battery plants and cut deals with unions to keep streamlining European operations - side-stepping potential labour conflicts and boosting margins. read more

Palmer said the group had no current plans to create separate entities for electric and combustion engine cars, as is being considered by rivals Renault (RENA.PA) and Ford (F.N).

"We just created a new company and that should be enough to start with as long as we manage complexity and diversity," he said.

In a separate statement, Stellantis said it was paying out 1.9 billion euros in benefits to employees based on last year's results, up 70% on 2020.

($1 = 0.8829 euros)

Additional reporting by Nick Carey in London Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

ClickOnDetroit.com

Stellantis employees will get largest profit sharing payment in 35 years

DETROIT – Eligible Stellantis employees could see the largest profit sharing payments in 35 years, totaling more than $14,000. UAW-represented Stellantis employees, about 43,000, will be paid out profit sharing checks on March 11, 2022. The eligible profit sharing amount is $14,670, but actual payments based on individual compensated hours.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Liberty Media Swings to Fourth-Quarter Operating Profit, Touts Live Nation Outlook

Liberty Media, the company controlled by billionaire mogul John Malone that houses assets like audio entertainment giant SiriusXM, the Atlanta Braves baseball club and the Formula One racing circuit, reported improved fourth-quarter financials Friday. And it touted the outlook for live events giant Live Nation Entertainment. Quarterly revenue at the Atlanta Braves nearly tripled from $35 million to $102 million, while the Formula One Group’s revenue jumped 62.3 percent to $787 million, the company disclosed in its earnings report. SiriusXM, the home of Howard Stern, recorded a 4.2 percent revenue increase for the final quarter of 2021 to $2.28 billion.More from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Deutsche Telekom core profit, revenue beat estimates

STOCKHOLM/BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) reported quarterly core profit and revenue above market estimates on Thursday, boosted by its U.S. unit, T-Mobile (TMUS.O) along with growth in European business. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9 billion euros ($10.1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

South Korean Economy Boosted By Strong Exports

The South Korean economy closed 2021 on a strong note. The South Korean economy closed the 2021 year on a strong note, with GDP up 4.1% year-on-year (y/y) in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the calendar year 2021, the South Korean economy grew at 4.0%, helped by strong consumption expenditure combined with surging exports. Merchandise exports reached a record high of USD 645 billion in 2021, rising by 25.8% y/y.
ECONOMY
Person
Carlos Tavares
Detroit News

Stellantis 'not shy' about cost cuts, improvements in North America

The CEO of the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks claimed victory over competitors for its performance in North America last year, but he emphasized there's more work to do — and that work is creating friction with the automaker's business partners. Stellantis NV recorded a $15.1...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
#Gm#Vehicles#Fiat Chrysler#Milan#Peugeot#Psa#Jeep#Opel#Chinese#Gac#Ss#Banca Akros
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Inflation: Food prices are ‘high and going higher,’ strategist says

Food prices drove much of the inflation rise in January, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And there's no relief is in sight for consumers struggling with sky-high food expenses, says one strategist. “Part of the problem beyond the cost of raw materials is the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil soars, stocks fall as Russia, Ukraine fears intensify

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures on Tuesday reached their highest levels since 2014 on supply concerns and stocks sold off in a volatile session as investors eyed international responses after Russia sent troops into parts of Ukraine. Markets were jittery a day after Russia's move but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
