Ukraine crisis live: Russian defence minister and military chiefs among those to face EU sanctions

In recent weeks, the crisis in Ukraine has been compared to discussions over the future of the democratically-run island of Taiwan. On Wednesday, Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, called on her government to be “vigilant”.

Denouncing Russia’s actions, Tsai said:

We should continue to strengthen the combat readiness of our forces in the Taiwan Strait to ensure our safety. [In] the face of external forces attempting to manipulate the situation in Ukraine and affect the morale in Taiwan’s society, all government units must be more vigilant against cognitive warfare.

She’s not the only one who has talked about Taiwan in relation to Ukraine.

At last week’s Munich Security Conference, Boris Johnson said in his warning to the international community: “If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world. And those echoes will be heard in east Asia — will be heard in Taiwan.”

But the latest warning from Taipei – whose administration is currently run by the Democratic Progress Party – adds to an existing chorus of concern for the island as Beijing refrains from condemning Moscow directly.

Of course, there are differences between Ukraine and Taiwan. For starters, as Chatham House’s senior China fellow, Dr. Yu Jie, pointed out yesterday: “Ukraine is a full member of the UN whereas Taiwan does not enjoy such status.”

Beijing is keen to dismiss such a comparison . “Taiwan is not Ukraine,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, said on Wednesday. “Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China. This is an indisputable legal and historical fact.” Beijing has long regarded Taiwan as its breakaway province.

Hua’s line echoes the views from Chinese government analysts. “This association is extremely wrong. The Taiwan issue is fundamentally different from the Ukraine issue,” said Cui Hongjian, who leads the Department for European Studies at the influential government thinktank China Institute of International Studies.

Cui admitted that it’s not only those from outside China who are linking Ukraine to Taiwan. Some of the comparisons, in fact, come from within China. “[They] view Russia’s approach to the issue of Ukraine as a sort of ‘model’ for the future resolution of the Taiwan question, and they advocate for closer imitation of Russia.”

Cui’s observation is very telling. He points at the rising nationalism inside China, and in particular in China’s cyberspace. The question is: would it sway Beijing’s view of the situation?

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has told Putin that Ankara does not recognise steps against Ukraine’s territorial integrity following Russia’s recognition of the two separatist republics in east Ukraine.

Turkey, a Nato member that borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both countries and opposes sanctions on principle. It has offered to mediate the crisis and warned against military conflict.

In a phone call, Erdoğan told Putin military conflict in the region would not benefit anyone and repeated his offer to help achieve a solution, his office said. Erdoğan also said he valued Putin’s close cooperation on regional issues and wanted to continue this.

President Erdoğan, who renewed his call for the matter to be resolved through dialogue, stated that it was important to bring diplomacy to the forefront, and that [Turkey] continued its constructive stance in Nato as well.

Earlier, Erdoğan was cited by media as saying Turkey could not abandon ties with Ukraine or Russia.

Boris Johnson has issued a correction after he wrongly claimed that Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich was the subject of targeted sanctions by the UK government .

The prime minister tabled a written ministerial statement in the House of Commons to clarify such measures had not been imposed on the Russian-Israeli billionaire businessman.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson told MPs that Abramovich was “already facing sanctions” - a claim disputed by Labour MP Chris Bryant, among others.

In his new statement, the prime minister reiterated the UK government’s first wave of sanctions following Russia’s actions against Ukraine had seen “oligarchs at the heart of Putin’s inner circle and banks which have bankrolled the Russian occupation of Crimea” among those targeted.

He added on Wednesday:

Roman Abramovich has not been the subject of targeted measures. More generally anyone who comes to this country on an Israeli passport is a non-visa national. Israelis are required to obtain a visa if they want to live, work or study in the UK.

Abramovich had issues around his entrepreneurial visa in 2018. In October 2021, the businessman’s spokesperson confirmed he travelled to London as an Israeli citizen - therefore entering the United Kingdom without the need for a visa.

The idea that they [the oligarchs] influence his policies is pure fantasy. The proof of that is that sanctions regularly meted out on oligarchs since 2014 have made not one jot of difference to Putin’s policies. The west imposed sanctions over Crimea, the downing of a Malaysian passenger jet over Ukraine and the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury. None of them elicited so much as an expression of regret, far less a change of course. What they did do, of course, was deepen Putin’s already simmering hatred of the west.”

Better, Roxburgh writes, to target the political class, “the members of the Duma, the Senate, the presidential council, the top echelons of the security and defence services, top state television employees”. He adds:



These men (and some women) draft, rubber-stamp, promote and carry out Putin’s decisions. Some of them also – unlike the oligarchs – actually advise him … These are the people to target – because when several thousand of the people Putin actually depends on begin to feel the consequences of his policies in their personal lives, there will be a groundswell of discontent.”

Continuing the sanctions theme, the deputy US Treasury secretary, Wally Adeyemo, has told CNBC that the US is prepared to withhold technology and resources from Russia if Vladimir Putin takes further action against Ukraine. Adeyemo said:

President Putin clearly has the ability to do much more than he has done so far. The key thing that President Putin needs to consider is whether he wants to ensure that Russia’s economy is able to grow, that he has the resources he needs to be able to project power in the future. If he chooses to invade, what we’re telling him very directly, is that we’re going to cut that off. We’re going to cut him off from western technology that’s critical to advancing his military, cut him off from western financial resources that will be critical for feeding his economy and also to enriching himself.”

Reuters reports that people familiar with the matter have told the news agency that the Biden administration could deprive Russia of a vast swath of low and high-tech US and foreign-made goods, from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

Ukraine deserves European Union candidate status, and Poland and Lithuania will support it in this goal, the presidents of the two countries said in a joint declaration with the Ukrainian president on Wednesday. Reuters carries the declaration, signed in Kyiv by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, and the Lithuanian president, Gitanas Nausėda:

We emphasise that, given the significant progress in the implementation of the Association Agreement and internal reforms, as well as the current security challenges, Ukraine deserves EU candidate status and Lithuania and Poland will support Ukraine in achieving this goal.”

The joint declaration calls on the international community for “swift introduction” of “robust” sanctions on Russia, including measures targeting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

In a briefing on Wednesday Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said the government was holding further sanctions against Russia in readiness if the situation escalated further.

EU ambassadors in Brussels have agreed on the current package of sanctions against Russia .

The package is expected to be adopted and implemented at 15:00 CET today.

Some EU capitals had expressed an aspiration for a “big bang sanctions package” to come soon after, echoing the debate in the UK, diplomats said.

Pope Francis warned of “increasingly alarming scenarios” in Ukraine during his weekly audience on Wednesday, saying the threat of war caused “great pain in my heart” while appealing to all sides “to abstain from any action that could provoke more suffering to the populations, destabilising coexistence among nations and discrediting international law”.

The pontiff proclaimed Ash Wednesday, which falls on 2 March, a day of international prayer for peace and fasting:



Jesus taught us that we should respond to the diabolic senselessness of violence with the weapons of God, with prayer and fasting.

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Russian-controlled territory in Donetsk, has said that he will not immediately order an attack on Ukrainian positions on the front line but will not rule out a “military solution” to expanding his region’s borders either .

Appearing alongside the head of Russia’s ruling United Russia party, Pushilin said the Russian-backed separatists were not yet at the stage of a “military solution to [expanding] the region’s borders”.

He said:

We’re not at that point yet. We’re at the point where the enemy’s forces are located at the front line and could go on the offensive at any moment.

There are no indications that Ukraine has prepared any kind of offensive. But it could likely be a pretext for Russia to formally attack Ukrainian positions.

“We haven’t done anything about this yet,” said Pushilin, referring to the border issue. “We haven’t taken it in hand.”

Russia has denied it is planning to send a large deployment of troops and equipment into the area, although photographs from Russia’s Rostov region suggest a considerable buildup on the borders with the territories.

The remarks came during a visit by a delegation of Russian lawmakers to the region.

Andrey Turchak, the head of the United Russia party, said that the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, would soon hold formal meetings with diplomats from the two regions, which have only been recognised by a handful of states led by Russia.





Denis Pushilin attends a news conference in Donetsk, Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, has said Putin no longer accepts Ukraine’s independence under international law , AFP reports .



“President Putin in his speech [on Monday] declared in a sense the negation of Ukraine as a sovereign country,” Le Drian told reporters after talks with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Berlin.

Le Drian said Putin’s decision to recognise two breakaway regions in Ukraine smacked of “revisionism” and a bid to “reinvent history”.

In general, he is not keeping his promises, neither in public nor in private, whether to President Macron or to Chancellor Scholz. When or how should we believe what President Putin says? I don’t know if anyone knows.

When asked about the likelihood of a full Russian invasion, Le Drian said that with “140,000 [Russian] troops” massed on Ukraine’s borders “anything is possible, including the worst”.

Baerbock accused Putin of “lying” about his intentions in Ukraine in talks with western leaders in recent days.

“When you do the opposite of what you said a week ago then you didn’t tell the truth or, in plain German: you lied,” she told reporters.

It is the Russian president who took the decision to completely violate international law, to trample on international law, and to contribute to the fact that we are now no longer talking about shared peace in Europe but rather how we can continue to avoid a war.

Baerbock said the west was “prepared for all scenarios” including a full Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding that sanctions already agreed with European partners “can be increased at any time”.

Annalena Baerbock and Jean-Yves Le Drian at a press conference after a meeting in Berlin. Photograph: Christian Marquardt/EPA

Here's a roundup of this morning's Ukraine developments:

EU to unveil toughest sanctions on Russians yet

Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, the commanders-in-chief of the Russian Air Force and Black Sea Fleet, leading state “propagandists” - as well as 351 Duma deputies - are expected to be targeted in EU sanctions announced later on Wednesday.

The measures, which have to be signed off by EU foreign ministers, would go further than those announced by the US - and well beyond Boris Johnson’s Russia sanctions.

If approved, the EU will impose asset freezes and travel bans on 23 people, three banks and a notorious internet ‘troll factory’ in St Petersburg, in response to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. The bloc is also expected to sanction 351 members of the Russian state Duma that voted for recognition of the two territories.

The Russian government will also see further restrictions on its ability to raise money on EU financial markets. EU officials are also drawing up measures to ban trade between the two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, mirroring earlier sanctions on Crimea in 2014.

“Everyone seems on board for the adoption of sanctions,” an EU diplomat said. EU capitals have a few hours to send comments, with ministers expected to approve the sanctions at 3pm CET.

At the top of the sanctions list is Shoigu, because he is “ultimately responsible for any military action against Ukraine”, according to the draft list seen by the Guardian. He is joined by Anton Vaino, Putin’s chief of staff, who “plays an active role in decision making”, as well as Igor Osipov, commander-in-chief of the Black Sea Fleet, and Sergei Surovikin, commander-in-chief of Russian Aerospace Forces.

Other top officials include deputy prime minister and chair of state-owned VTB bank, Dmitry Grigorenko, and Igor Shuvalov, chair of Russia’s state development bank, VEB, which plays an important role in funding its defence sector.

The EU is also targeting Russian “propagandists”, including foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, and the head of the RT channel, Margarita Simonyan, both of whom are known for their strident anti-western rhetoric. Vladimir Solovyov, the pro-Kremlin presenter of the Russia One channel, also makes the list.

Other notable figures include Yevgeniy Prigozhin. Known as Putin’s chef, Prigozhin finances the Internet Research Agency (IRA), which has also been added to the EU sanctions list. Based in St Petersburg, the IRA is better known as the “troll factory” , where bloggers work around the clock to flood the global internet with pro-Putin and anti-western views. According to US sanctions , Prigozhin is also believed to be the “manager and financier” of the Wagner mercenary group, which is already subject to EU sanctions for its role in sending forces into conflicts in west Africa.

Prigozhin’s mother and wife, who own companies with links to him, are also on the draft list.

The sanctioned banks are Bank Rossiya, believed by EU and western officials to be the personal bank for Putin and many of his officials, as well as Promsvyazbank and Vnesheconombank, both considered by EU officials to be instructed personally by the Russian president, with a key role in financing Russia’s defence sector.



EU leaders have signalled further sanctions could follow in the coming days. “Expect some more discussions on the broader big bang sanctions package later this week,” said the EU official.



Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, takes part in talks with Brazil at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Reception House. (Photo by Russian Foreign Ministry\TASS via Getty Images) Photograph: Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS

Ben Wallace, the former Scots Guards officer who now serves as the UK defence secretary, has accused Vladimir Putin of going “full tonto” over Ukraine, PA reports .

Wallace said the Russian president has made the mistake of having no allies in his actions, comparing him to Tsar Nicholas I during the Crimean War.



Wallace said his old regiment had “kicked the backside” of the tsar in the Crimea and “we can always do it again”.

The unguarded comments came as the cabinet minister chatted with serving military personnel at the Horse Guards building in Westminster.

He said:

It’s going to be a busy army. Unfortunately we’ve got a busy adversary now in Putin, who has gone full tonto.

Wallace said the UK had 1,000 personnel on standby to respond to the crisis, adding:

The Scots Guards kicked the backside of Tsar Nicholas I in 1853 in Crimea - we can always do it again. Tsar Nicholas I made the same mistake Putin did … he had no friends, no alliances.

Ben Wallace at the conference of defence ministers, at Belvoir Castle, in Grantham, UK on Tuesday. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/AP

Eight senior Russian security officials and the oil and gas sectors will be targeted in the first round of Australian sanctions, with the prime minister vowing to go after anyone “aiding and abetting” the invasion of Ukraine . Scott Morrison met with the cabinet’s national security committee on Wednesday before declaring the Russian government was “behaving like thugs and bullies” and there “must be consequences for Russia’s actions”. Morrison characterised the sanctions as only the first step of Australia’s response and indicated Australian security agencies were on alert for possible counter-actions by Russia such as espionage and cyber attacks.

10.51am GMT

Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council has asked parliament to impose a state of emergency throughout Ukraine, except for Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts – the areas claimed by Russia – where one has already been in place for many years.

The council met after Russia began moving troops across the border into the separatist-held territories it recognised on Monday, and the US announced that the invasion of Ukraine it had been warning about for weeks had begun.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the council, told journalists after the meeting that the state of emergency allowed the government to bring in controls including restrictions on movement, and curfews.

However curfews are not currently expected to be brought in, and would only be imposed in case of increased Russian aggression, he said.

He also confirmed that the country was calling up the first 36,000 military reservists. The country has nearly half a million veterans with frontline experience in the east, so potentially still has a large pool of fighters it could call up.

Danilov said each of Ukraine’s regions would be able to select which particular measures to apply, “depending on how necessary they might be”.

“What could it be? This could be added enforcement of public order,” Danilov said.

“This could involve limiting certain types of transport, increased vehicle checks, or asking people to show this or that document,” he added, calling it a “preventive” measure.

The ministry of foreign affairs also called on all Ukrainian citizens to leave Russia.



10.47am GMT

China has accused the US of creating “fear and panic” over the crisis in Ukraine , and called for talks to reduce rapidly building tensions, AP reports .

The foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China was opposed to new unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia, reiterating a longstanding Chinese position.



She said the US was fuelling tensions by providing defensive weapons to Ukraine, without mentioning Russia’s deployment of as many as 190,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. Hua also did not mention efforts by the US, France and others to engage Russia diplomatically.

China-Russia ties have grown closer under the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who hosted the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, at talks in Beijing earlier this month. The two sides issued a joint statement backing Moscow’s opposition to a Nato expansion in former Soviet republics and buttressing China’s claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan.

Speaking at a daily briefing on Wednesday, Hua said:

On the Ukraine issue, unlike the US, which keeps sending weapons to Ukraine, creating fear and panic and even playing up the threat of war, China has been calling on all parties to respect and pay attention to each other’s legitimate security concerns, work together to solve problems through negotiations and consultations, and maintain regional peace and stability.

The outcome of the Ukraine crisis is seen as having ramifications for China over its threat to invade Taiwan, a close US ally, and its border dispute with India and its claims in the South China and East China seas, where it has raised concerns over conflict with Japan, the Philippines and others.



10.38am GMT

Ukraine’s parliament has voted to approve in the first reading a draft law which gives permission to Ukrainians to carry firearms and act in self-defence.

“The adoption of this law is fully in the interests of the state and society,” the authors of the draft law said in a note, adding that the law was needed due to “existing threats and dangers for the citizens of Ukraine”.

Germany can meet its energy needs without Russian gas , its economy minister said on Wednesday, a day after the government decided to halt the approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid rising Ukraine tensions.

Asked on public radio if Europe’s largest economy could do without natural gas deliveries from Russia, currently its largest supplier, Robert Habeck responded, “Yes, it can”.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the approval of the NordStream 2 pipeline from Russia would be suspended in response to Putin’s decision to recognise two breakaway regions of Ukraine.

Cutting itself off completely from Russian gas would leave a big hole in the market that in the first instance would “drive prices higher”, said Habeck of the Green party.

However Germany’s power demands could be “compensated” with other energy sources and suppliers, including an accelerated renewables push set out by the government, he said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was completed but never approved by regulators, was set to increase Germany’s dependency on Russia for gas to 70% of its total deliveries.

The project was consistently supported by the previous chancellor Angela Merkel, who left office at the end of last year, as well as her successor Scholz - until the current crisis.

File image of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction in Russia: Photo by EyePress News/REX/Shutterstock Photograph: EyePress News/REX/Shutterstock

Russia’s state-funded broadcaster RT is not happy with Liz Truss’s suggestion that the UK’s broadcast regulator, Ofcom, would be looking at RT’s output, Reuters reports.

RT’s deputy editor in chief and head of communications, Anna Belkina, said:

It is unfortunate that Minister Truss, and, recently, a select few other UK politicians, seem to be trying to directly or indirectly interfere in institutions they tout as supposedly independent and wholly free from political pressure. These comments once more undermine the independence of the UK regulator.”

Ukraine’s parliament has approved imposing sanctions on 351 Russians , including lawmakers who supported the recognition of the independence of separatist-controlled territories and the use of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions restrict almost all possible types of activities, in particular a ban on entry into Ukraine, prohibit access to assets, capital, property, licenses for business. The security council was due to impose the sanctions after the vote.

9.27am GMT

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, wants the west to ratchet up its sanctions on Russia: “Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now.”

The country is also advising its citizens to leave Russia, with the foreign ministry recommending “that citizens of Ukraine refrain from any trips to the Russian Federation, and those who are in this country to leave its territory immediately”.

There are estimated to be 3 million Ukrainians living in Russia.

Pope Francis has called on political leaders to look to their consciences, Reuters reports.

On Wednesday the pope said the threat of war in Ukraine had caused “great pain in my heart”, and urged politicians to make a serious examination of conscience before God about their actions. Speaking in a sombre tone at the end of his weekly general audience, Francis urged leaders to abstain from any moves that would cause further suffering for people and proclaimed Ash Wednesday - 2 March - an international day of fasting and prayer for peace.

Pope Francis delivers a speech during the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, in Vatican City, 23 February 2022. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI Photograph: Maurizio Brambatti/EPA

9.15am GMT

Japan will impose sanctions on Russia and individuals linked to Ukrainian regions controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists .

Wednesday’s announcement follows similar measures by the US, the UK and the EU.

Japan strongly condemns Russia’s actions “that infringe on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, violating international law”, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

“From the viewpoint of responding to the issue in cooperation with the international community, Japan decided to impose sanctions.”

The Japanese sanctions include a ban on issuing visas to individuals linked to the “so-called two republics” as well as freezing their assets and barring trade with the regions.

There will also be a ban on the issuing and trade of Russian government bonds in Japan.

Kishida said further sanctions were possible if the situation worsened.

(Via AFP)

And more on the sanctions row - this time from a prominent Conservative figure.

The former UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt says the British government needs to take action that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is “not expecting”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Hunt said:

We do need to go further, and I suspect the government wanted to. They’ve been pretty robust in what they’ve said but it’s very important to go in lockstep with our allies in a situation like this. But what we have to remember is that Putin has both predicted these sanctions and indeed further sanctions - and discounted them. If we are going to avoid being two steps behind in the diplomatic chess game, we have to do some things that he’s not expecting. The most important is to do sanctions - economic and financial sanctions - that are tough enough and last long enough to reduce the ability of the Russian state to finance the Russian military. And that means we have got to be prepared to dig in for the long term and not do what I’m afraid has happened all too often, which is that you get a future government that decides they want to reset relations with Moscow, as, for example, President Obama did when he became president, and they cancel previous sanctions or penalties and Russia can feel that it’s got away with what it’s done. (Via PA)

8.45am GMT

The row over the UK government’s sanctions package is still going strong today. This from the i newspaper’s Paul Waugh and the Labour MP Chris Bryant, chair of the all-party parliamentary group on Russia …

8.35am GMT

Liz Truss says she believes Putin is “hell-bent” on invading Ukraine.

Challenged on whether the current UK sanctions are tough enough to stop the Russian state financing the military, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

One of the banks that we’ve sanctioned is the bank that finances the Russian military, so we are absolutely taking that step. I believe that Putin is hell-bent on invading Ukraine. This is about inflicting pain on Putin and degrading the Russian economic system over time, targeting people that are close to Putin. But if you’re asking me is he paying attention, my view is that he wants to invade, this is a long-standing plan. And what we have to do is make it as painful as possible, both by supplying support to the Ukrainian government in terms of defensive weapons, in terms of economic support, and by imposing economic costs.

8.31am GMT

8.20am GMT

Truss has also used the BBC Breakfast interview to defend the government against accusations that its sanctions are nowhere near stringent enough.

She said:

These are the toughest sanctions we’ve ever put on Russia. They’re targeting people who are very close to the Kremlin - absolutely key oligarchs. They’re targeting banks that fund the Russian military and key banks that keep the Russian regime going. We’re also making sure that Russia won’t be able to raise sovereign debt on international markets. We’re making sure that the territorial sanctions will be in place in those regions as well. We’re targeting politicians in the Russian parliament who voted for that recognition [of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk] to take place.

8.10am GMT

The EU is going through its formal procedures for imposing its first tranche of sanctions on Russia following political agreement on Tuesday and scrutiny of legal text last night.

An agenda item has been added to this morning’s meeting of EU ambassadors with regard to approval of the legal texts. The 27 EU member states can provide “minimal” input to the presidency of the EU, which is currently held by France.

The ambassadors will approve the text and launch a so-called “written procedure”, which gives foreign ministers up until 3pm today to give their formal approval remotely without the need for a further meeting.

A diplomatic source said: “Expect some more discussions on the broader big bang sanctions package later this week.”

7.48am GMT

Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, says the country will target Russia with a round of sanctions and will “ratchet up” the response should military action in Ukraine continue. He’s also accused Russia of behaving “like thugs and bullies”.

Sanctions and travel bans will target eight members of the Russian Federation’s security council, while existing sanctions in place over past aggression will be expanded. Russian banks have also been targeted.

Morrison said he expected further tranches of sanctions against more individuals but remained tight-lipped about who would be targeted.



He told reporters in Sydney:

We will take this step by step and I can assure you those steps will get stronger and stronger.

Meanwhile, Russia’s ambassador to Australia, Alexey Pavlovsky, met with the secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday afternoon, following the announcement of the sanctions.



Morrison, who convened cabinet’s national security committee on Wednesday, said Russia needed to understand the world’s condemnation of its decision.



He said:

The invasion of Ukraine has effectively already begun. They’re acting like thugs and bullies. Australians always stand up to bullies and we will be standing up to Russia.

(Via Australian Associated Press)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks about the situation in Ukraine at a news conference in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Photograph: Rick Rycroft/AP

7.39am GMT

As many westerns nations rush to impose sanctions on Russia, China’s foreign ministry has said it opposes the measures and does not believe sanctions are the best way to solve problems, Reuters is reporting.

China hopes relevant parties can try to resolve their issues through dialogue and remain calm and exercise restraint, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.

7.32am GMT

Some photos from last night’s pro-Ukraine rally in the city of Mariupol in south eastern Ukraine have emerged.

Freelance photojournalist, Olga Tokariuk, who is based in Kyiv shared some snaps taken by her colleague Andriy Tsapliyenko.

“People here won’t be welcoming Russian soldiers,” she said.

7.26am GMT

In the latest slew of sanctions to hit Moscow, Britain will stop Russia selling sovereign debt in London after Putin deployed military forces into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

Truss said that if Putin went further and ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine then sanctions would be escalated, PA Media reports.

7.13am GMT

Russia issues defiant response to sanctions, warns of ‘consequences'

Russia’s ambassador to the United States has hit back at the imposition of sanctions imposed by US president Joe Biden, suggesting the move would hurt global financial and energy markets as well as ordinary citizens.



According to a recent post on the Russian embassy Facebook page early Wednesday, ambassador Anatoly Antonov said:

Sanctions will not solve anything regarding Russia. It’s hard to imagine that anyone in Washington is counting on Russia to review its foreign policy course under threat of restrictions. I don’t remember a single day when our country lived without any restrictions from the Western world. We learned how to work in such conditions. And not only survive, but also develop our state. There is no doubt that the sanctions imposed against us will hurt the global financial and energy markets. The United States will not be left out, where ordinary citizens will feel the full consequences of rising prices.”

7.11am GMT

South Korea is considering the possibility of joining sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis after speaking with the United States.

However, the east Asian nation is not considering military assistance, the Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday, citing the presidential Blue House.

7.06am GMT

One soldier killed, six wounded in shelling: Ukraine military

The Ukrainian military has said another soldier was killed and six wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The military said it had recorded 96 incidents of shelling by separatists over the past 24 hours, 81 of which were with the use of heavy weapons, compared with 84 a day earlier, according to Ukraine’s joint forces operation situation recently published report .

It said separatist forces used heavy artillery, mortars and Grad rocket systems.

6.50am GMT

Putin ready for 'diplomatic solutions' but Russia’s interests ‘non-negotiable’

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is ready to look for “diplomatic solutions” over Ukraine but stressed that the country’s interests were non-negotiable.



In a video address on Wednesday morning to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a public holiday in Russia, Agence France-Press cites Putin as saying:

Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems. The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us.”

In the video address, Putin congratulated the country’s men, praised the battle-readiness of the Russian army and said he was certain of the “professionalism” of the military and that they will stand up for the country’s national interests.

His speech follows Russia’s unanimous approval to deploy “peacekeepers” to two self-proclaimed republics in Luhansk and Donetsk now recognised by Moscow as independent.

Putin said Russia would continue to develop state-of-the-art weapons.

We will continue to develop advanced weapon systems, including hypersonic and those based on new physical principles, and expand the use of advanced digital technologies and elements of artificial intelligence. Such complexes are truly the weapons of the future, which significantly increase the combat potential of our armed forces.”

6.22am GMT

Satellite images show new deployment of military vehicles in Belarus

We earlier reported a cache of s atellite images showing a new deployment of more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of troop tents in southern Belarus near the Ukraine border.

The images - published by private US company on Tuesday - reportedly show a new field hospital has been added to a military garrison in western Russia close to the border with Ukraine, according to a statement from Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks.

The images could not be independently verified by Reuters however they have been widely shared by correspondents reporting from Ukraine.

A satellite image shows a new deployment, material support and troops, near Belgorod, Russia, on 21 February. Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Reuters

A satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a close up of a field hospital and troop deployment in western Belgorod, Russia. Photograph: Maxar Technologies Handout/EPA

This Maxar satellite image taken on 21 February released on 22 February shows armour and vehicles at a rail yard in Veselaya Lopan, southwest of Belgorod, Russia. Photograph: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Tech/AFP/Getty Images





6.09am GMT

Johnson to face calls for tougher action on Russia

British prime minister Boris Johnson has been urged to impose tougher sanctions on Russia after announcing on Tuesday that three billionaire allies of the Russian President and five Russian banks would face punitive measures.

The prime minister is likely to come under fire in the Commons today and will criticism from all sides for not going far enough, PA Media reports.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said “we must be prepared to go further”, while the sanctions were branded as “gruel” by the Liberal Democrats’ Layla Moran .

Vladimir Putin pictured with Gennady Timchenko, second right, who has been targeted by UK sanctions. Photograph: Alexey Nikolsky/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images

Former Tory foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt warned that “Putin will have predicted and discounted western sanctions long ago, so does he (Johnson) agree that if we are not to be behind in the diplomatic chess game, we need to do some things that he is not expecting?”.

Tobias Ellwood , Conservative chairman of the defence committee, said: “Sanctions alone will not be enough, indeed untargeted sanctions may play into Putin’s plan to pivot Russia ever closer to China.”

Former Tory minister Mark Harper asked for assurances that Boris Johnson will implement “further and stronger measures even if President Putin does no more”.

Johnson and Downing Street insisted this was only the “first barrage” of measures, where “very high net wealth individuals” Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg - who he described as “cronies” of the Russian president - were targeted. The sanctions, which include UK asset freezes, a travel ban and prohibition on British individuals and businesses dealing with them, were also tabled against Russian banks Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank.

5.44am GMT

Russia’s ministry of defence has just issued a bizarre call out, urging Russians to celebrate their “fatherland” by installing photos of military might on their desktops.

5.27am GMT

Blinken says Ukraine invasion was Putin's plan 'all along'

US secretary of state Antony Blinken earlier said an invasion of Ukraine had been Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “ plan all along” , calling the situation a “ manufactured crisis ”.

In a joint press conference with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington held on Tuesday evening local time, Blinken said:

His plan all along has been to invade Ukraine; to control Ukraine and its people; to destroy Ukraine’s democracy, which offers a stark contrast to the autocracy that he leads; to reclaim Ukraine as a part of Russia . That’s why this is the greatest threat to security in Europe since world war two”.

During the press conference, Blinken also added that he will no longer be meeting with the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, in Paris on Friday as planned : “Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy it does not make sense to go forward that meeting at this time.”



The meeting followed Joe Biden’s announcement on Tuesday about the first round of sanctions against Russian banks, oligarchs and others, with plans to escalate sanctions if Russia advances its invasion.

Video of the press conference is also available here .

5.26am GMT

Truss warns 'nothing is off the table' in Russia sanctions

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has revealed potential further UK sanctions on Russia , warning those close to Putin will see his incursion into Ukraine as a “self-inflicted wound” and adding “nothing is off the table”.

British prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that three billionaire allies of the Russian president and five Russian banks would face punitive measures in response to their country’s aggression.

Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street after an emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Truss said the UK was also considering sanctions for members of the Russian Duma and Federation Council, and extending Crimea’s territorial sanctions to the separatist controlled territories in the Donbas. Writing in The Times , she said:

Putin is ... undermining Europe’s security and stability. We will use every lever at our disposal to stop him in his tracks. We have put in place our toughest sanctions regime against Russia. Nothing is off the table. This first wave will target the individuals and companies closest to the Kremlin.

Truss added that “no UK individual or business will be able to deal with these territories until they are returned to Ukraine.”



Truss also said the UK has a “long list” of people who have been complicit in the actions of the Russian leadership, who the government is willing to “(turn) up the heat” on unless Russia pulls back its forces.

Beyond financial sanctions, Truss added the UK was willing to introduce “measures to limit Russia’s ability to trade and prohibit a range of high-tech exports, degrading the development of its military industrial base for years”.

“In time, even those close to President Putin will come to see his decisions this week as a self-inflicted wound.”

5.14am GMT

