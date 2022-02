Talk about the collection of technologies and ideas known as Web3 often focuses on making up for the transgressions of Web 2.0 companies, which have centralized control over online experiences and mined our personal data for their own profit. Whether or not you think the future of the internet involves AR, VR, NFTs, DAOs, the multiverse, or some combination thereof, there is an immense amount of money flooding into those sectors from the usual suspects. But if the same companies and people who ran Web 2.0 are at the helm of Web3, how much can really change?

