ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Crest, IL

Parents Demand Answers After 16-Year-Old High School Student Is Gunned Down Outside His Father’s Hazel Crest Home

By Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTksd_0eMKg6Ms00

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) — A junior at Thornwood High School was recently gunned down in south suburban Hazel Crest, and on Tuesday night, his parents were looking for answers into what happened.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, two teens were hit when the shots were fired. One survived, but the other – D’Edward Phillips – died on his father’s very front steps.

His parents are now left confused as to why their 16-year-old was targeted.

“They shot my baby multiple times – it was no one time,” said Phillips’ mother, Linyatta Philllips.

Phillips’ parents can’t believe their 16-year-old son is gone.

“That was my child,” said Phillips’ father, Leonard Carey. “It came to be just me and him here – we’re depending on one another every day.”

On Monday, Feb. 14, the Thornwood High School junior stepped outside his father’s house in Hazel Crest. Dad wasn’t home, and a friend had come by briefly just before 10 p.m.

“My son was coerced to go outside at that time of night,” Carey said.

Before Phillips could walk back inside, someone fired multiple shots from a car. One bullet grazed Phillips’ friend, but several pierced Phillips himself.

The 16-year-old collapsed and died in the front yard.

“It’s been hard staying here,” said Phillips’ dad.

What’s even harder for Phillips’ parents is that the gunman remains on the loose. Hazel Crest police said Phillips was targeted, but his parents want to know why.

“He didn’t deserve it,” said Ms. Phillips. “He wasn’t in no gang.”

“The crazy thing is that I moved him out here from the city to try to save him – and I still end up losing him,” added Carey.

The parents said Phillips spent most of his time playing video games – and thrived academically, especially in physics.

“I was just looking at his notebook yesterday and thinking about if he got stuck on physics problem, we would talk it out and stuff, you know?” said Phillips’ father, “a very intelligent boy.”

As police investigated late Tuesday, the parents want anyone in Hazel Crest to help them find justice.

“Just come forward,” Carey said. “It could happen to anyone’s child.”

Hazel Crest police said detectives were still working the case late Tuesday. But Phillips’ parents say someone in the community is sure to know something that could help get the killer off the streets.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Family, School in Mourning After Alexandria 16-Year-Old Gunned Down in DC

A family and a high school community are in mourning after a 16-year-old boy from Alexandria, Virginia, was shot and killed last week in D.C. Officers found DeShaun Francis, 16, inside a car just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street SE, D.C. police said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WGN News

15-year-old boy dies after shooting in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy died Thursday after being shot in the head in West Englewood. Police said the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of South Paulina. The teen was standing outside when a black Chevrolet approached, firing shots in his direction. The teen, later identified as Jamerion Wales, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazel Crest, IL
Hazel Crest, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Chicago Mother Drives Son to Police Station After Recognizing Him In Train Robbery Footage

A Chicago college student was forced to turn himself in to authorities after his mother recognized him as the suspect who robbed a train conductor. Loyola University Chicago student Zion Brown, 18, was charged with armed robbery after being turned into police by his own mother, who recognized him through the surveillance images of the daytime robbery, Daily Mail reported.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thornwood High School#Cbs 2
WGN News

2 found dead inside South Side home: officials

CHICAGO — Two people were found dead inside a home on the city’s South Side, according to police and fire officials. The bodies were discovered around 9 a.m. Tuesday in a home on on the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A witness said they heard arguing followed […]
WAFB.com

Sisters fight off attempted carjackers who attacked mom

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago mom was attacked in an attempted carjacking, scary moments that were captured on camera as her two daughters helped her escape. The Parker family Ring video shows the terrifying moments as Taneisha Parker and her two daughters, ages 10 and 15, pull up to park outside their home on Chicago’s South Side. Suddenly, two teenage boys wearing masks of some kind run from across the street and start attacking the mother.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

5-month-old found in distress dies, police call it a suspicious death

ST. LOUIS – A 5-month-old girl died Sunday morning in north St. Louis. Police called it a suspicious death. Investigators found the baby in distress inside a house on Newby Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Police are continuing to investigate. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Scared’: 15-Year-Old Waukegan Teen Coaxed Into Making False Confession Of Dollar Tree Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Outrageous claims of a false confession coaxed out of a 15-year-old. The teen’s attorney said cops tricked him with the offer of fast food. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Waukegan where the teen had an air tight alibi. He’s a freshman at Waukegan High School. He spent two days in police custody, charged with attempted murder — until detectives finally believed he didn’t shoot anyone. Why?  Because he was playing for the school’s basketball team at the time of the crime. Fifteen-year-old Martell Williams talks about winding up under arrest, and confusing questioning, at the Waukegan Police Department. “I didn’t know...
CHICAGO, IL
Long Beach Tribune

A twelve-year-old student took his own life after being bullied in school by classmate for extended period of time, parents speak to raise awareness

Schools should be safe places for students, places where children are taught about the real values in life and places where they should be encouraged by their teachers to pursue their dreams. Schools are places where students will spend the most of their time until becoming adults and places where students will form their personality.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Man dead, woman injured in Carmel homicide; victims’ son under arrest

CARMEL, Ind. — A 40-year-old man is under arrest after allegedly stabbing his father to death and injuring his mother at their home in Carmel before fleeing to southern Indiana, where he was taken into custody on Monday night. Christopher Claerbout faces preliminary charges of murder, criminal confinement with serious injury and domestic violence. Neighbors […]
CARMEL, IN
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy