Public Safety

Tracking The Teen Duo Charged In Violent Carjacking Spree

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue terrorized innocent...

CBS Chicago

14-Year-Old Charged In Armour Square Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen has been charged in a carjacking that took place in Armour Square on Monday. Police said a 14-year-old boy is now facing one felony count of aggravated vehicle hijacking. Police said the teen was identified as one of the offender who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 53-year-old man in the 400 block of West 31st Street. The teen was found inside the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody.
CHICAGO, IL
#Carjacking
TheDailyBeast

Cops Apologize After Black Teen’s Violent Arrest Goes Viral

A California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera. The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an illegal street pocket bike and traveling at an unsafe speed on a residential street.”
RIALTO, CA
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Boy Shot Multiple Times in The Face By Two Teens During ‘Execution-Style’ Home Invasion

A 5-year-old boy was among three people fatally shot execution-style during a home invasion in Detroit over the weekend. Caleb Harris, his mother, Lashon Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, were found shot and killed inside their home on the west side of Detriot on Sunday, Fox 2 Detriot reports. After not hearing from them, a family member went to check on them and discovered the horrific scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPTV

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say a modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. Agent Jean-Luc Brunel was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Man accused of raping woman on United flight

NEW YORK — A man was arrested after he was accused of raping a woman on a United flight. Police at London's Heathrow Airport were alerted to "an incident" on an inbound trans-Atlantic flight from Newark, New Jersey, on the morning of Jan. 31. "Officers met the aircraft on...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Teen Sentenced to Decade Behind Bars After Accidentally Shooting 15-Year-Old

A South Florida teen was sentenced Tuesday to more than a decade in prison for accidentally shooting and killing one of his friends nearly two years ago. Thalys Oliveira, 19, was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the death of 15-year-old Arya Gray back in May 2020. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison.
MIAMI, FL
CNY News

Upstate NY Child Killer Released from Prison

This was a case so bizarre and so brutal, the little town where it happened is still living with the after effects nearly thirty years later. Eric Smith was 13 years old in 1993 when he tortured and murdered four year old Derrick Robie in the Steuben County town of Savona, NY. The details of the murder are extremely gruesome. Without getting too graphic, that August day in 1993, Smith was sent home from camp for bad behavior. Filled with rage while walking home, he spotted four year old Robie and lured him into the woods. That's where the brutal murder took place.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly kissed juvenile female student on the lips in class; the teen’s parents were aware of ‘a close relations between their daughter and the teacher’

The 29-year-old mat teacher reportedly kissed a female teen student on the lips in class. The middle school teacher had reportedly been pursuing a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. The 29-year-old man reportedly asked two other students to leave and then allegedly stood up, wrapped his arms around the female student while she was facing him, pulled her mask down and kissed her on the lips, despite her attempts to pull away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY

