U.S. Politics

Global markets rebound as West punishes Russia with 'modest' sanctions

By Laura He
CNN
 2 days ago
Global markets are rebounding and oil prices are easing after the United States and its allies hit Russia with only a limited first wave of sanctions over what President Joe Biden described as the beginning of an "invasion" of...

