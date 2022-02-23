ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

Teacher facing up to life in prison if convicted of rape, domestic violence and injury to a child charges

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVLd8_0eMFZNSq00

BURLEY — A 35-year-old local man faces up to life in prison after police say he raped a woman, battered her in front of her 2-year-old child and beat an 8-year-old child with a belt.

Jose Ramon Deniz, of Burley, faces felony charges of rape and domestic battery in the presence of a child as well as a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child for alleged actions occurring between April 2017 and November 2021, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.

Deniz is employed as a teacher at Mountain View Elementary School in the Cassia County School District but his alleged crimes are not school-related. A school district spokeswoman told the Times-News newspaper that Deniz is currently on administrative leave.

The investigation into Deniz began in December when a woman walked into the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office to report Deniz had repeatedly battered her until she lost consciousness and forced her to perform sexual acts against her will, police said.

The woman said Deniz battered her approximately four times between April 2017 and November 2021 and that the last alleged incident occurred in front of her 2-year-old child, according to police.

The woman said the beatings from Deniz included him pushing her down a set of stairs; punching her in the head, face and ears; and smashing her head into the ground to the point that she had blurred vision and a loss of consciousness, police said.

The woman used her cellphone to record a video of an alleged attack that occurred in November 2021 in which Deniz is shown slapping her in the face and she provided that video to the investigating sheriff’s deputies.

The woman also told police that Deniz had previously been accused of battering and sexually abusing a different woman about four years ago. Deputies interviewed the second woman, who told police she’d recently filed a protective order against Deniz after allegations surfaced that he physically abused her 8-year-old child by striking him with a belt and slapping him in the face, police said.

The second woman said the 8-year-old child was traumatized enough that he would wake up in the middle of the night in a panic attack thinking he was being beaten, police said.

When sheriff’s deputies reached out to Deniz to set up a police interview, Deniz explained that he would not speak to police without an attorney present.

The sheriff’s office then submitted charges of rape, domestic battery in the presence of a child and injury to a child to the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deniz was officially charged on Feb. 8 and an arrest warrant was issued for him on Feb. 9, according to court records.

Deniz was arrested on Feb. 14 and incarcerated at the Cassia County Jail in Burley, where he remained incarcerated as of Tuesday evening.

He is due back in court on Feb. 25 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of just the felony rape charge, Deniz faces no less than one year and up to life in prison. The felony domestic battery in the presence of a child charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, and the misdemeanor injury to a child charge carries a maximum penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Chubbuck man charged with felony DUI after crashing into fence

CHUBBUCK — A 42-year-old local man was recently arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence after police say he struck a fence while operating a vehicle under the influence. Jose Luis Rosales, of Chubbuck, was charged following a Chubbuck police investigation that began to unfold around 3 a.m. on Feb. 20, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. Police were dispatched to the 800 block...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents wanted on felony theft charges arrested then released from jail within 24 hours

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested after being wanted on theft-related charges for weeks and then released from jail within 24 hours, according to police and court records. Crystal Ann Midthun, 35, of Pocatello, has been charged with attempted grand theft for an incident in June as well as grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft for an incident in November, court records show. David Scott Johnson,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four people arrested after standoff at Pocatello mobile home

POCATELLO — Four people were arrested following a police standoff at a Pocatello mobile home on Friday afternoon. The incident began to unfold around 2 p.m. when Pocatello police street crimes unit officers pulled over a vehicle in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue near West Alameda Road. Once the vehicle driven by an adult female stopped, an adult male passenger fled on foot, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mom’s boyfriend held after boy’s body found in freezer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A note that a Las Vegas schoolgirl gave her teacher saying her mother was being held captive and thought the girl’s brother was dead led to the discovery of the boy’s body in a garage freezer and the arrest of the mother’s boyfriend on murder and kidnapping charges, authorities said Wednesday. The boyfriend, Brandon Lee Toseland, 35, was arrested Tuesday after police saw him leave his house with the mother in a vehicle in which officers also found handcuffs, Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cassia County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Cassia County, ID
City
Burley, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Burley, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Five East Idaho residents recently arrested, charged with felony drug possession

Five East Idaho residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following four separate incidents in the Gate City area. Kailin Rae Dixon, 28, of Pocatello faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and Trevor John Taft, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl. Both Dixon and Taft were charged following a Feb. 15 traffic stop by Pocatello police, according to Pocatello police...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police arrest man for allegedly shooting at driver in road rage incident

IDAHO FALLS — A man has been arrested for reportedly shooting at a driver in November in an apparent road rage incident. The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Truman Bemis, 23, after a gun in Bemis' possession was tested to match the bullet from the shooting. The victim contacted police on Nov. 11 to report a man driving a 2005 Jeep Cherokee had stopped, exited the car and shot at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Third local K-9 dies in period lasting just over one year

For the third time in just over one year, local law enforcement are mourning the loss of a police K-9. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office announced on Feb. 20 that K-9 Drax died from an unforeseen medical issue on Feb. 18. “We are saddened to report the passing of our newest K-9 deputy Drax,” the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook. “Drax and his handler Dep. Jed Judy had been partners...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Utah police: 4-year-old fires gun at officers after being told to shoot at them by dad during dispute over McDonald's order

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Investigators believe a man told his 4-year-old child to fire at officers following a dispute over his order at a McDonald’s drive-thru in suburban Salt Lake City on Monday, police said. An officer was able to swipe at the gun as it was fired, directing the bullet away. The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale, demanding that his order be corrected, a spokesperson for the Unified Police Department, Sgt. Melody Cutler, said. After...
MIDVALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Domestic Violence#Prison#Ramon#Police#The Idaho State Journal#Times News
Idaho State Journal

Local police searching for missing teenager

The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for Talen Tyacke-Jorgensen, a 15-year-old juvenile runaway. Talen was last seen on February 19, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. and is believed to have left home during the night, prior to 11 a.m. the following morning. Talen is approximately 5’4”, thin build, Caucasian with blue eyes and blonde hair. Talen may also us the names “Lou” or “Louis”. Talen has ties to Wyoming and may be in or traveling to Wyoming. Anyone who has seen Talen since 10:30 p.m. on February 19, or who is aware of Talen’s current whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho bill would reimburse defendants who shoot under self-defense

BOISE — A panel of lawmakers introduced legislation that would strengthen Idaho’s “stand your ground” law by requiring counties to reimburse anyone charged in a slaying if a judge or jury concludes they acted in self-defense. Sen. Christy Zito, a Republican from Hammett, said the proposal is needed to protect people like Kyle Rittenhouse, who used an assault-style rifle to shoot three people during a street protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. Rittenhouse killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, but he...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Lt. Doug Armstrong to retire from Bannock County Sheriff's Office after 30 years of service

A long-time Bannock County Sheriff’s Deputy is hanging up his badge after nearly 30 years of service. Lieutenant Doug Armstrong is officially retiring Friday, Feb. 25 from serving in the Criminal Division of the Sheriff’s Office. Armstrong joined the Sheriff’s Office in July of 1992. Sheriff Tony Manu praised Armstrong’s work to implement new practices at the Sheriff’s Office, which have had lasting impacts. ...
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
1K+
Followers
675
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy