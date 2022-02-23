Teacher facing up to life in prison if convicted of rape, domestic violence and injury to a child charges

BURLEY — A 35-year-old local man faces up to life in prison after police say he raped a woman, battered her in front of her 2-year-old child and beat an 8-year-old child with a belt.

Jose Ramon Deniz, of Burley, faces felony charges of rape and domestic battery in the presence of a child as well as a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child for alleged actions occurring between April 2017 and November 2021, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.

Deniz is employed as a teacher at Mountain View Elementary School in the Cassia County School District but his alleged crimes are not school-related. A school district spokeswoman told the Times-News newspaper that Deniz is currently on administrative leave.

The investigation into Deniz began in December when a woman walked into the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office to report Deniz had repeatedly battered her until she lost consciousness and forced her to perform sexual acts against her will, police said.

The woman said Deniz battered her approximately four times between April 2017 and November 2021 and that the last alleged incident occurred in front of her 2-year-old child, according to police.

The woman said the beatings from Deniz included him pushing her down a set of stairs; punching her in the head, face and ears; and smashing her head into the ground to the point that she had blurred vision and a loss of consciousness, police said.

The woman used her cellphone to record a video of an alleged attack that occurred in November 2021 in which Deniz is shown slapping her in the face and she provided that video to the investigating sheriff’s deputies.

The woman also told police that Deniz had previously been accused of battering and sexually abusing a different woman about four years ago. Deputies interviewed the second woman, who told police she’d recently filed a protective order against Deniz after allegations surfaced that he physically abused her 8-year-old child by striking him with a belt and slapping him in the face, police said.

The second woman said the 8-year-old child was traumatized enough that he would wake up in the middle of the night in a panic attack thinking he was being beaten, police said.

When sheriff’s deputies reached out to Deniz to set up a police interview, Deniz explained that he would not speak to police without an attorney present.

The sheriff’s office then submitted charges of rape, domestic battery in the presence of a child and injury to a child to the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deniz was officially charged on Feb. 8 and an arrest warrant was issued for him on Feb. 9, according to court records.

Deniz was arrested on Feb. 14 and incarcerated at the Cassia County Jail in Burley, where he remained incarcerated as of Tuesday evening.

He is due back in court on Feb. 25 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of just the felony rape charge, Deniz faces no less than one year and up to life in prison. The felony domestic battery in the presence of a child charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, and the misdemeanor injury to a child charge carries a maximum penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.