Losing record or racism? Parents fume at Gainesville school board over coach's removal

The crowd erupted in approval as Kimberly Fulmore stood at the podium and asked the Gainesville City school board, “Who is evaluating the athletic director?”

Many are angry at the system’s athletic director for axing Chuck Graham, the now former coach of the boys basketball team at Gainesville High School.

On Feb. 18, Athletic Director Adam Lindsey announced in a press release that he was relieving Graham of his coaching duties, along with the high school girls basketball coach, Alan Griffin.

Lindsey declined to comment when reached over the phone, and Graham could not be reached.

A man who spoke in support of Graham asked for a “clearer understanding of the dismissal process” and said it was his understanding that such decisions are made by the school board.

Board chair Andy Stewart said that is not the case.

“The coaches are hired and fired by the athletic director,” he said, at which point a man in the crowd exclaimed, “Racist.”

The man then turned to Superintendent Jeremy Williams and asked whether he gave his “stamp of approval for the termination.”

“Yes,” Williams said, but he added that “more information has become available” since he and Gainesville High Principal Jamie Green met with parents and players yesterday and heard from others over the weekend.

“The reaction has been extremely supportive of Coach Graham,” Williams said in an interview before the meeting. “He’s an amazing man and impacts a lot of lives.”

When asked whether Graham might be reinstated, Williams said: “The process that includes parents, players and public input is not complete.”

Dozens of parents, players and educators packed the Public Safety Complex and urged the board to reinstate Graham.

“He’s just a great mentor to them,” Melissa Hillburn, whose sophomore son is on the junior varsity basketball team, said in an interview afterward. “He seriously cares about the team and their character.”

Her husband, John, the Gainesville Middle basketball coach, was also there to support Graham.

Williams explained the decision to dismiss Graham: “From a school system standpoint, we evaluated boys basketball the same way we did girls basketball and football. So when you look at the full program development, there were some things that we felt like need to be looked at a little more closely.”

A number of parents said it is unfair to give Graham poor marks as a coach.

Since becoming coach in 2018, they said he took the team to state three years in a row. He failed to do so last year, they said, because a handful of the team’s star players graduated.

“There are 10 coaches that are walking around Gainesville High School with jobs today that have records that are less than Coach Graham,” Fulmore said to the board.

The Gainesville boys were 5-18 this season. In four seasons, Graham had an overall mark of 56-51.

“We're not going to sit back to let them do something like this,” said Kimberly Fulmore in an interview afterward. “And if that means we have to show up to every board meeting to let them know that they're wrong, that’s what we’re going to do.”

She said she is very involved in the school’s basketball program, keeping the books for the girls basketball team, though she is not employed by the school system.

“I don’t want to bring up the race thing,” she said. “I like the man personally. I work with him closely in the basketball department.”

Nonetheless, she said she believes the decision was motivated by racism.

Sydney Stephens, a senior who cheers for the basketball team, and her mother, Charity Pickens, agreed.

In response, Williams said he would urge people to look at the school system’s track record on diversity and inclusion, including who they hire. He noted, as well, that they let go of two White coaches this year.

Kylan Hall, a freshman on the junior varsity basketball team, said he is unsure about the motivation to terminate Graham but spoke highly of his former coach.

“He inspired us. He cared for us,” he said. “He helped me get my shot form right.”