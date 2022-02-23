Scott | Edwards Architecture adds Arias

KAI Design is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Clark, Assoc. AIA, as Senior Architectural Designer at its St. Louis office. Clark’s new role includes contributing to the design process to prepare presentations and documents during Schematic Design, Design Development and Construction Documents. He capitalizes on the talent and abilities of KAI’s multi-disciplined team environment to find strategic advantages and leverages them for project, group and firm success.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO