Interior Design

Scott | Edwards Architecture adds Arias

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 3 days ago

Fabio Arias has joined Scott | Edwards Architecture as an interior designer. He has...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cohen Architectural Woodworking To Add 25+ New Hires

ST. JAMES, MO – February 22, 2022 – Amidst the throws of the pandemic, one area-based design/build and manufacturing firm continues to grow and expand. Cohen Architectural Woodworking announced it is seeking to add over 25 managerial and production employees to its team. The added personnel are needed...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

KAI Design Hires Scott Clark, Assoc. AIA, as Senior Architectural Designer in St. Louis Office

KAI Design is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Clark, Assoc. AIA, as Senior Architectural Designer at its St. Louis office. Clark’s new role includes contributing to the design process to prepare presentations and documents during Schematic Design, Design Development and Construction Documents. He capitalizes on the talent and abilities of KAI’s multi-disciplined team environment to find strategic advantages and leverages them for project, group and firm success.
Lockhaven Express

Penn College expands architecture program, adds new bachelor degree

WILLIAMSPORT — Students majoring in construction and architectural technologies at the Pennsylvania College of Technology will now have the option of pursuing a new Bachelor of Architecture degree following approval of the new program by the college’s Board of Directors. The new program adds a fifth year to...

